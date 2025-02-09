Home / Photography / Underwater Photography

Photographer Breaks Yet Another Guinness World Record for the Deepest Underwater Model Photoshoot

By Regina Sienra on February 9, 2025
Deepest Underwater Model Photoshoot at 163.4 Feet Deep by Steve Haining Featuring Ciara Antoski

Photo: Steve Haining

In June 2021, photographer Steve Haining set out to break a Guinness World Record for achieving the deepest underwater model photoshoot. At the time, it felt like the ultimate feat of underwater photography, pushing both the limits of diving and art. Yet, Haining and model Ciara Antoski kept challenging themselves, breaking the record again and then again. For their latest endeavor, the pair held a photoshoot at 163.4 feet underwater.

Despite some setbacks beyond their control, from fishermen attracting larger wildlife to the area to tank malfunctions and a jellyfish sting, the images are not only breathtaking but also hold a ghostly, otherworldly feeling to them. According to the photographer, the runtime of the shoot was 52 minutes, including 15 minutes at the bottom—five more than needed to be considered for the record. The shoot was conducted beyond the no-decompression limit of scuba diving, something only 1% of all divers can attempt, on the wreck of the Hydro Atlantic, which sunk in 1987 near Boca Raton, Florida.

Haining explains that he researches the locations and image references of what's available leading into the project. However, given the depth of the location, there wasn't a lot of documentation and reference photos. That's why he opted for a recon dive to scout the locations on the morning of the shoot. “It was a good thing because the initial idea for location had partially collapsed from the reference photos I was using,” Haining tells My Modern Met. “Once I had a visual look of the location, I could frame the composition, relay the shoot plan to the team, and get the lighting where it needed to be in order to get the shots I wanted.”

Planning the shoot took about a year, with the creative team, joined by their safety diver, Ray, exploring composition ideas down to the moment before they jumped off the boat. Antoski also spent an additional year training for the shoot—a labor all more commendable, given she dove in the flowing, short-sleeved dress that she wears in the pictures, as opposed to the more protective suits worn by her counterparts.

For the photographer, his favorite thing about shooting portraits underwater is the challenge of not being entirely in control, as opposed to the commercial and editorial shoots he's used to. “Going underwater, you lose the communication beyond some hand signals, you remove the visibility of the model, you're adding an environment that is challenging to control, and on top of that, you quickly lose colors underwater the deeper you go, so bringing them back into a photo with lights presents its own challenges,” he says. “The locations in the ocean also are beautiful untouched places that offer a perspective not many people get to experience let alone take photographs so there's something special about that.”

Ultimately, Haining hopes people realize it takes a village to bring this kind of project to life.

“The real hero is the model Ciara Antoski,” he shares. “The amount of work she put in and the amount of trust she had in me to make sure she was safe and comfortable through the projects speaks louder than anything else to me.”

The photographer also shouts out everyone involved in the logistics, from providing Antoski with air to lighting to the backup safety diver. “Without a group of friends like that, none of these projects would be possible.”

To stay up to date with the photographer's underwater challenges, follow Steve Haining on Instagram.

Photographer Steve Haining and model Ciara Antoski have once again broken the deepest underwater model photoshoot.

Deepest Underwater Model Photoshoot at 163.4 Feet Deep by Steve Haining Featuring Ciara Antoski

Photo: Steve Haining

For their latest endeavor, the pair held a photoshoot at 163.4 feet underwater.

Deepest Underwater Model Photoshoot at 163.4 Feet Deep by Steve Haining Featuring Ciara Antoski

Photo: Steve Haining

The images are not only breathtaking, but also hold a ghostly, otherworldly feeling to them.

Deepest Underwater Model Photoshoot at 163.4 Feet Deep by Steve Haining Featuring Ciara Antoski

Photo: Steve Haining

The shoot was conducted on the wreck of the Hydro Atlantic, which sunk in 1987 near Boca Raton, Florida.

Deepest Underwater Model Photoshoot at 163.4 Feet Deep by Steve Haining Featuring Ciara Antoski

Photo: Steve Haining

Take a look at some behind-the-scenes images from this history-making photoshoot.

Behind the scenes of the Deepest Underwater Model Photoshoot at 163.4 Feet Deep by Steve Haining Featuring Ciara Antoski

Photo: Steve Haining

Behind the scenes of the Deepest Underwater Model Photoshoot at 163.4 Feet Deep by Steve Haining Featuring Ciara Antoski

Photo: Steve Haining

Behind the scenes of the Deepest Underwater Model Photoshoot at 163.4 Feet Deep by Steve Haining Featuring Ciara Antoski

Photo: Steve Haining

Steve Haining: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Steve Haining. Quotes have been edited for length and clarity.

Related Articles:

Photographer Breaks the Guinness World Record (Again) for Deepest Underwater Portrait Shoot

Incredible Sunburst Photos Win Underwater Photography Contest Highlighting Australasia Region

Photographer and Model Break Guinness World Record for Deepest Underwater Photoshoot

Incredible Winners of the 2024 Ocean Art Underwater Photography Contest

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Sokolova
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Incredible Winners of the 2024 Ocean Art Underwater Photography Contest
Up-Close Photos of Whale Eyes and Other Intimate Images by a Photographer Living at Sea [Interview]
Stunning Underwater Portraits of Rare and Endangered Marine Life in the Azores
Incredible Sunburst Photos Win Underwater Photography Contest Highlighting Australasia Region
Man Drops GoPro Overboard on Cruise Ship, Captures Incredible Undersea Footage
Breathtaking Winners of the 2024 Ocean Photographer of the Year Competition

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Kaleidoscopic Underwater Photos Capture the Hypnotic Beauty of Coral Reefs
‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Stars Pose in Underwater Photos To Raise Money for Conservation
Incredible Winners of 2024 Underwater Photographer of the Year Contest
Rare Photo of a Crab-Eating Macaque Wins World’s Largest Underwater Photo Contest
Haunting Underwater Photos Show How Climate Change Impacts the South Pacific [Interview]
Photographer and Model Break Guinness World Record for Deepest Underwater Photoshoot

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.