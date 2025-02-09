Photographer Breaks Yet Another Guinness World Record for the Deepest Underwater Model Photoshoot

In June 2021, photographer Steve Haining set out to break a Guinness World Record for achieving the deepest underwater model photoshoot. At the time, it felt like the ultimate feat of underwater photography, pushing both the limits of diving and art. Yet, Haining and model Ciara Antoski kept challenging themselves, breaking the record again and then again. For their latest endeavor, the pair held a photoshoot at 163.4 feet underwater.

Despite some setbacks beyond their control, from fishermen attracting larger wildlife to the area to tank malfunctions and a jellyfish sting, the images are not only breathtaking but also hold a ghostly, otherworldly feeling to them. According to the photographer, the runtime of the shoot was 52 minutes, including 15 minutes at the bottom—five more than needed to be considered for the record. The shoot was conducted beyond the no-decompression limit of scuba diving, something only 1% of all divers can attempt, on the wreck of the Hydro Atlantic, which sunk in 1987 near Boca Raton, Florida.

Haining explains that he researches the locations and image references of what's available leading into the project. However, given the depth of the location, there wasn't a lot of documentation and reference photos. That's why he opted for a recon dive to scout the locations on the morning of the shoot. “It was a good thing because the initial idea for location had partially collapsed from the reference photos I was using,” Haining tells My Modern Met. “Once I had a visual look of the location, I could frame the composition, relay the shoot plan to the team, and get the lighting where it needed to be in order to get the shots I wanted.”

Planning the shoot took about a year, with the creative team, joined by their safety diver, Ray, exploring composition ideas down to the moment before they jumped off the boat. Antoski also spent an additional year training for the shoot—a labor all more commendable, given she dove in the flowing, short-sleeved dress that she wears in the pictures, as opposed to the more protective suits worn by her counterparts.

For the photographer, his favorite thing about shooting portraits underwater is the challenge of not being entirely in control, as opposed to the commercial and editorial shoots he's used to. “Going underwater, you lose the communication beyond some hand signals, you remove the visibility of the model, you're adding an environment that is challenging to control, and on top of that, you quickly lose colors underwater the deeper you go, so bringing them back into a photo with lights presents its own challenges,” he says. “The locations in the ocean also are beautiful untouched places that offer a perspective not many people get to experience let alone take photographs so there's something special about that.”

Ultimately, Haining hopes people realize it takes a village to bring this kind of project to life.

“The real hero is the model Ciara Antoski,” he shares. “The amount of work she put in and the amount of trust she had in me to make sure she was safe and comfortable through the projects speaks louder than anything else to me.”

The photographer also shouts out everyone involved in the logistics, from providing Antoski with air to lighting to the backup safety diver. “Without a group of friends like that, none of these projects would be possible.”

Take a look at some behind-the-scenes images from this history-making photoshoot.

