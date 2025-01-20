Incredible Winners of the 2024 Ocean Art Underwater Photography Contest

Whether its capturing the moment babies are hatched from a fishes mouth or a moment of squid cannibalism, the winners of the 2024 Ocean Art Underwater Photo Contest show us a side of the seas we never knew existed. This year's contest, which is organized by the Underwater Photography Guide, broke records with participants from over 90 countries. Each photographer entered their best underwater imagery across 14 distinct categories, but it was Eduardo Labat who came out on top.

Labat's black and white photo of white tip sharks, taken in Mexico, is hypnotic. The sharks' swirling bodies almost form a spiral and Labat's choice to forgo color provides a fascinating contrast between the water, the animals' bodies, and the white tips of their fins. This strong composition also won the Black & White category, in addition to being named the overall winner.

Other standouts include Yoichi Sato's documentation of an incredible moment when a male Cardinalfish released a swarm of freshly hatched babies from its mouth. This photo, captured in Japan, won the Marine Life Behavior category. Kyungshin Kim also captured a stunning display of behavior in his winning photo from the Blackwater category. What the photographer initially believed was a squid mating ritual turned out to be a larger squid feasting on a smaller member of the species.

“This year’s Ocean Art competition was nothing short of extraordinary,” said Nirupam Nigam, organizer of the contest and president of Bluewater Photo & editor-in-chief of the Underwater Photography Guide. “The talent and vision displayed by our participants have set new benchmarks for underwater photography. These images do more than win awards; they captivate hearts and minds, reaching millions globally and reminding us of our shared responsibility to protect the ocean’s beauty. It’s an honor to see the competition grow in scope and impact every year.”

Scroll down to see more winners and then head over to the Underwater Photography Guide for the full winners and finalists gallery.

Here are the incredible winners of the 2024 Ocean Art Underwater Photo Contest.

These fascinating photos captured everything from rare animal behavior to conservation efforts.

The competition named winners across 14 diverse categories.

It was a record-breaking year, with participants from over 90 countries.

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Underwater Photography Guide.