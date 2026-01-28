Humpback Whale Duo Swimming Perfectly in Sync Wins 2025 Underwater Photo Contest

The marine world is full of wonder and mystery; one that photographers illuminate through stunning underwater imagery. Enchanting creatures, whirling waters, and the delicate environment are just some of what’s captured as creatives combine documentation with artistry. The Dive Photo Guide (DPG) recognizes those who excel at this photography genre, and the organization has recently announced the winners of the DPG Masters Underwater Imaging Competition 2025. Featuring nine image categories and one video category, the best of the best rose from more than 2,000 entries submitted by underwater photographers and filmmakers across the globe.

There is one overall winner of the contest, the DPG Grand Master 2025, and that honor was given to Yuka Takahashi from Japan. Her image, which also won in the Wide Angle category, depicts a tranquil scene of two humpback whales swimming side by side, perfectly in sync. She captured the photo while snorkeling off the island of Mo’orea in French Polynesia.

Beyond Takahashi’s image are other incredible and diverse peeks into the underwater realm, expressed through categories including Unrestricted, Traditional, Over-under, Macro, Conservation, Compact, Cold Water, and Wide Angle. In Sunbong Jung’s photo titled House Cleaning, a tiny bluestriped fangblenny works meticulously to clear its home, grain by grain. It won a Gold in the Macro category. Contrasting that small slice of life is an image by James Ferrara that also won Gold, but in the Conservation category. In Ferrara’s urgent photograph titled Conservation, a diver frees an olive ridley turtle from a fishing net. It’s missing a flipper, likely from a similar entanglement. Taken together, the winning images show the beauty and the challenges that come as humans coexist with the ocean and its inhabitants.

Scroll down to see more winners from the DPG Masters Underwater Imaging Competition 2025. In an effort to keep the ocean as bountiful and healthy as possible, 15% of the entry proceeds will be donated to marine conservation efforts.

The DPG Masters Underwater Imaging Competition 2025 recently announced its winning images in a variety of categories. They are an incredible and diverse peek into the ocean world.

Dive Photo Guide: Website | Instagram | Facebook

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Dive Photo Guide.