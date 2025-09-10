20 Awe-Inspiring Winning Photos from the 2025 Underwater Awards Australasia

An image of a leopard seal opening wide in the waters off Antarctica won photographer James Ferrara top honors at the 2025 Underwater Awards Australasia. Organized for the second year by DivePhotoGuide (DPG), Underwater Australasia, and UW Images, the contest asks underwater photographers from around the world to submit their best photographs taken in the Australasia region. (Australasia is the term for a large geographic region in the southern part of the world, and generally includes Australia, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, among many other places.)

The South Florida-based photographer captured the striking image during an up-close and personal encounter with the leopard seal. Weighing anywhere from 400 to over 1,300 pounds, these powerful creatures dive into the water to hunt everything from krill to penguins. For Ferrara, time in the water with the seal was the moment he’d been waiting for.

“Leopard Seals are known for their aggression and I would be lying if I said I was not slightly nervous at times,” he wrote on Instagram. “Their speed and agility in the water is mesmerizing and a joy to watch.”

Ferrara's image was not the only strong entry. Winners were also announced across eight photography categories and one category for video. Across all groups, Western Australia’s Ningaloo Reef was a popular shooting location. Manta rays, sea turtles, and reef sharks are featured in many of the winning images, including Jake Wilton’s series, which won the portfolio category.

Scroll down for even more winners from this year’s contest, who will make you want to dive in and explore the world underwater.

The 2025 Underwater Awards Australasia announced its winners.

Underwater photographers from around the world showed off the beauty of the region.

Many winners focused on Western Australia’s Ningaloo Reef, which is a World Heritage Site.

The photos are a beautiful representation of aquatic life in Australasia.

In addition to still photography, there was also a video category to award the best reel.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Laura Gs (@laurags_photography)

Underwater Awards Australasia: Website

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Underwater Awards Australasia.