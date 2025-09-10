20 Awe-Inspiring Winning Photos from the 2025 Underwater Awards Australasia

“Wide Open” by James Ferrara. Best in Show and 1st Place, International “When it comes to photographic subjects in Antarctica, the leopard seal sits at the top of my list. Known for their mix of curiosity and aggression, they’re a dream subject for any underwater photographer. While these powerful predators often rest on ice floes to conserve energy after a big meal, I was fortunate enough to spend time in the water with this one. At first, it was standoffish, keeping its distance, but as the encounter progressed, it became increasingly curious. By the end, it was opening its mouth and flashing its teeth—a clear display of dominance, a reminder of who’s in charge! Though I felt a jolt of nerves, the thrill of experiencing my dream scenario kept me focused, present, and absolutely in awe.”
An image of a leopard seal opening wide in the waters off Antarctica won photographer James Ferrara top honors at the 2025 Underwater Awards Australasia. Organized for the second year by DivePhotoGuide (DPG), Underwater Australasia, and UW Images, the contest asks underwater photographers from around the world to submit their best photographs taken in the Australasia region. (Australasia is the term for a large geographic region in the southern part of the world, and generally includes Australia, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, among many other places.)
The South Florida-based photographer captured the striking image during an up-close and personal encounter with the leopard seal. Weighing anywhere from 400 to over 1,300 pounds, these powerful creatures dive into the water to hunt everything from krill to penguins. For Ferrara, time in the water with the seal was the moment he’d been waiting for.
“Leopard Seals are known for their aggression and I would be lying if I said I was not slightly nervous at times,” he wrote on Instagram. “Their speed and agility in the water is mesmerizing and a joy to watch.”
Ferrara's image was not the only strong entry. Winners were also announced across eight photography categories and one category for video. Across all groups, Western Australia’s Ningaloo Reef was a popular shooting location. Manta rays, sea turtles, and reef sharks are featured in many of the winning images, including Jake Wilton’s series, which won the portfolio category.
Scroll down for even more winners from this year’s contest, who will make you want to dive in and explore the world underwater.
The 2025 Underwater Awards Australasia announced its winners.
“Mosely’s Glistening Brood” by Imogen Manins. 1st Place, Tough TG “Known as “Mosely” in the SeadragonSearch database, this weedy seadragon has returned to Flinders Pier each year since 2018 to court, mate, and carry a precious brood of eggs. On an early morning dive, I was delighted to encounter this very relaxed and photogenic seadragon once more, his freshly placed brood glistening as sunlight streamed through the water. In this image, I wanted to capture not only Mosely but also the thick meadow of sea nymph (Amphibolis antarctica), which forms such an important part of the habitat at Flinders.”
“The Conductor” by Talia Greis. 1st Place, Sydney “A giant cuttlefish drifts gracefully through the shallows of Shark Point, a stunning yet demanding shore dive nestled in Clovelly. These magnificent creatures make their seasonal debut in Sydney’s waters at the peak of winter, offering divers a rare chance to encounter them in crystal-clear visibility amid a thriving marine ecosystem. With moments like these, who needs to travel all the way to Whyalla?”
“Minke Elegance” by Marcia Riederer. 1st Place, Australia. “The sea is calm, I cling to the mermaid line trailing behind the boat. Then, from the blue, a shadow begins to form. It grows larger, clearer—sleek gray skin, a white blaze on the side—and suddenly I’m staring into the eye of a dwarf minke whale. It doesn’t rush. Instead, it glides in a slow, deliberate arc, as if weighing me up. I stay still. The whale draws closer, its presence filling the water around me. For a moment, I wonder, am I observing it, or is it studying me? Scientists still don’t know why minkes approach humans, but it feels like we are both simply curious about each other. It’s a rare and humbling privilege to share space with such a remarkable creature, a reminder that the ocean is full of wonders and we should take better care of it.”
“Crocodile and Plastic Bottle” by Neil Vincent. 1st Place. Conservation “While watching the crocodiles catch diamond backed mullet at Cahill Crossing, Arnhem Land, NT, a tourist on the bank threw a water bottle into the water near a crocodile. Reflexively, it snapped at the bottle, crushed it a couple of times, and then swallowed it. In the heat of the hunt, crocodiles don’t understand plastic water bottles. I still don’t understand why people use plastic water bottles—and I certainly don’t understand the stupidity of people!”
“Shaun the Sheep” by Sean Elliott. 2nd Place, Smartphone “I first dived in Tulamben, Bali over 20 years ago. I thought it would be a great place to take my 10-year-old on his first overseas dive trip and to celebrate his 50th dive. My son really wanted to see a Shaun the Sheep, and I always wanted to get a photograph of one, so it quickly became our goal of the trip. I also wanted to see just how tiny I could photograph with my phone. Our guide spent ages looking at every little green leaf for us until finding this little guy. After showing my son his first Shaun the Sheep, I managed to get a shot I had always wanted.”
Underwater photographers from around the world showed off the beauty of the region.
“Edge of Two Worlds” by Gabriel Guzman. 2nd Place, Portfolio “This portfolio is composed entirely of split shots, a style I truly enjoy and have been exploring whenever I get the chance. For this series, I selected six different marine species, all photographed with a similar technique. Some subjects were easier to approach, while others demanded more patience and precision. In most of the images, the sky plays an important role, whether it is the warm light of a sunset, the textures of clouds, or the vibrant colors of dawn. Below the surface, marine life reveals its own beauty, from a small, simple jellyfish to the powerful presence of a humpback whale. Each photograph is a moment where two environments meet naturally, showing how both worlds complement each other and create a single, unified scene.”
“Sunbather in the Shallows” by Vadim Belakhov. 1st Place, Sharks “The Port Jackson shark (Heterodontus portusjacksoni) is an Australian endemic species found from southern Queensland to Tasmania and across to Western Australia. Recognizable by their blunt heads and harness-like markings, these sharks are commonly seen resting motionless during the day, often wedged between rocks or lying on algae-covered seabeds. I encountered this individual calmly resting in a shallow patch of vibrant green macroalgae, fully exposed to the midday sun filtering through clear water. The scene felt unusually serene and visually striking. I approached slowly and took the shot. Ambient light defined the tones, while my strobe filled in subtle detail without disturbing the natural mood. These sharks pose no threat to humans and often allow a slow, careful approach, making them ideal subjects for close-focus wide-angle photography. This individual remained perfectly still, seemingly unfazed by my presence. Port Jackson sharks are nocturnal feeders, using strong jaws and molar-like teeth to crush sea urchins, mollusks, and crustaceans. In winter, they return to the same coastal sites to breed, and divers frequently encounter their distinctive spiral egg cases lodged in rocky crevices. This image reflects the quiet beauty of southern Australia’s overlooked urban-adjacent marine life.”
“The Exchange” by Daniel Sly. 2nd Place, Sydney. “Extremely rare to witness and even more seldom photographed, the mating of a pygmy pipehorse pair with visible egg transfer is a fleeting and intimate event. I had been visiting this couple for several weeks, always finding them on opposite sides of the same rock. On this dive, I was delighted to see them together, clinging to the same patch of algae. I decided to stay still and watch, curious to see if anything might unfold. For about 25 minutes, they simply swayed in the gentle surge, perfectly camouflaged amongst the algae substrate. Then, with little warning, they entwined their tails and drifted upwards into the water column. In just a few seconds, the female pressed close and passed her clutch of tiny orange eggs, clearly visible emerging from her pouch, into the male’s brood pouch, where he would then carry and protect until they hatched. The entire exchange lasted only moments before they settled back onto the rock, blending once more into their surroundings.”
“Oceanic Whitetip/Parata” by Sina Ritter. 2nd Place, Shark “It was one of those moments where time seemed to stretch underwater. We had been searching for hours when this oceanic whitetip—known locally as Parata—appeared out of the blue. At first, it circled us slowly, maintaining its distance, but little by little it came closer, curious and calm. I wanted to capture not just the shark’s power, but its true presence—the softness behind the stereotype. Floating eye to eye with such an animal is always humbling; it strips away fear and replaces it with connection. This is the reason why I photograph sharks—to challenge the way the world sees them and to show that if we treat them with respect, they reveal their true nature. This photo is part of that story.”
“Emergence” by Emma Brown. 2nd Place, Tough TG “This was my first trip to see the elusive dwarf minke whales. I’d previously swum with humpbacks in Hervey Bay, but knew little about these mysterious visitors to the Great Barrier Reef. The experience is unlike anything else—you wait, floating on a line as whale bait, scanning the blue for movement. At first, they appear as faint shapes in the distance, curious but cautious. Then, gradually, they come closer. Out of nowhere, one swam straight toward me, its form emerging from the shadows of the deep. I only had my trusty Olympus TG camera with me in the water, but it didn’t let me down—it captured the moment perfectly. It’s a moment that lives in my mind, vivid and surreal, as if time paused just for us.”
Many winners focused on Western Australia’s Ningaloo Reef, which is a World Heritage Site.
“Ningaloo: A Living Tapestry” by Jake Wilton. 1st Place, Portfolio “This portfolio showcases a series of extraordinary moments from Ningaloo Reef, Australia’s largest fringing reef and one of the world’s richest marine ecosystems. A freediver drifts among the haunting remains of a whale skeleton resting on the seafloor, while above, a manta ray glides through a living veil of schooling fish in the shallow lagoon. In Coral Bay, spangled emperors school tightly above the coral gardens, captured in a striking above-and-below perspective. A southern giant petrel—a rare visitor from the Antarctic—swoops in to inspect the camera, adding an unexpected encounter far from its usual range. On the sand flats, a tiger shark patrols with quiet precision, hunting for unsuspecting prey, while in deeper waters, a whale shark moves through a dense baitball, reliant on faster predators like tuna and sharks to break it apart. Together, these six images reveal the diversity, vitality, and raw drama of Ningaloo. Each frame reflects not only the abundance of life that flourishes here but also the rare and fleeting interactions that make this reef a truly remarkable place to explore and protect.”
“Entourage” by Laura Gourgas. 2nd Place, Australia “For the past three years, I’ve been lucky to live and work on the Ningaloo Reef—one of the few places in the world where manta rays can be seen year-round. This individual, known as Cherub, is #63 in the Ningaloo ID catalogue. First sighted here as a juvenile, she’s grown into a confident female and has been regularly encountered ever since. On this day, she was bottom feeding—gliding just above the sand with her mouth wide open and cephalic fins unfurled to funnel plankton-rich water through her gills. Around her swirled a vibrant entourage of reef fish, including juvenile golden trevally, using her as shelter from predators. I hovered nearby, waiting for the right light and moment to dive down and capture the scene. The shimmering colors of the fish added movement and contrast, helping to create one of my favorite images from the reef. This photo is a small glimpse into the richness of life that Ningaloo continues to nurture—and the awe I still feel after years of diving with these graceful giants.”
“Green Turtle Stack” by Luciano Morales Corinaldesi. 1st Place, Smartphone “Ningaloo Reef is a place of infinite possibilities, where anything and everything might appear. Still, nothing prepared me for what unfolded in Lighthouse Bay, where I’d just visited a manta cleaning station. On my way back across 500 metres of sand flats, I was stunned by the sight of three turtles stacked atop one another—a truly unforgettable moment. Since mating can be taxing for females, I paid close attention to any signs of disturbance and kept enough distance so as not to cause distress. How this story ended, I cannot say, but I’d like to think that next season, green turtle hatchlings might carry the sequel forward.”
The photos are a beautiful representation of aquatic life in Australasia.
“Tiny Cleaner” by William Gladstone. 3rd Place, Sydney “During winter, Port Jackson sharks on the east coast of Australia migrate from their summer feeding grounds in the Bass Strait and around Tasmania to their northern mating grounds, many of them gathering on Sydney’s shallow coastal reefs. After a busy night of mating, they spend the day resting on the seafloor. It’s during this daytime resting period that Port Jacksons are tended to by tiny eastern cleaner-clingfish. The cleaner-clingfish eat parasites that infect the shark’s skin, clean wounds, and mop up food scraps trapped inside the shark’s mouth. Their work done, they often exit the mouth by swimming through the shark’s gills. I was captivated by the precarious cleaning behavior combined with the delicate beauty of the shark’s gills. To photograph these at close range, I used a 105mm macro lens and added Reflectors to my Retra strobes to boost their light. I slowly approached the resting shark until I was close enough for the composition I had envisaged. I then waited, breathing slowly and regularly to avoid startling the shark, until the moment when the gill slits opened and the cleaner-clingfish appeared.”
“Japanese Jellyfish” by Luc Rooman. 2nd Place, International “Every year during the summer months of June, July, and August, there is a veritable explosion of Japanese jellyfish. These creatures are very small, about 3 to 4 centimeters, and beautifully colored, but not as harmless as they look—their stinging cells cause severe burns. Swimmers beware! But for underwater photographers, they are so wonderful to capture. Here, I left the backscatter in the image so that the jelly looks like a UFO in a starry sky.”
“Slow and Steady Wins the Race” by Marco Luciani. 3rd Place, Tough TG “On a gentle reef slope, I came across two emperor shrimps enjoying the perfect lift on a nudibranch’s back. They looked relaxed, as if confident that their slow-moving ride would eventually get them exactly where they needed to be. Watching them, I couldn’t help but smile—the shrimps seemed to embrace the pace, proving that not every journey has to be fast to be on time. Emperor shrimps really do enjoy the slow nudie-ride, and somehow they never miss their stop. It’s a simple but amusing reminder that in the ocean, even traffic moves with style!”
“Hope” by Angelina Pilarinos. 2nd Place, Conservation “While snorkeling at Fitzroy Island, I was amazed to see this school of fish surrounding a coral “reef tree,” part of Australia’s first offshore coral nursery. Run by the not-for-profit Reef Restoration Foundation, the project collects fragments from healthy, heat-resilient corals and grows them on underwater frames, where they mature faster than on the reef. After 6–12 months, cuttings are transplanted to degraded areas, helping restore habitat and strengthen resilience. In 2018, corals from this nursery were planted in Welcome Bay, and four years later, they spawned for the first time. Thousands of tiny pink bundles of eggs and sperm erupted from branching Acropora corals, marking a milestone for the program. This spawning signals not only the creation of a healthy, complex habitat for marine life, but also the reef’s own natural regeneration process. Seeing the trees alive with both fish and hope reminded me that while the challenges facing the Great Barrier Reef are immense, community-driven conservation can make a real difference.”
