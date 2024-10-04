Incredible Sunburst Photos Win Underwater Photography Contest Highlighting Australasia Region

A photo competition celebrating the waters of Australia and New Zealand, as well as New Guinea and nearby islands, has just announced its winners. Photographer Gabriel Guzman was named “Best in Show” in the Underwater Awards Australasia 2024 for his exceptional underwater photography. Guzman uses a difficult technique called sunburst photography to capture aquatic life in a manner that is uniquely his own.

“This technique has captivated me for years, and I’ve dedicated considerable time to practicing,” he shares. “Achieving the perfect sunburst shot is not easy. It requires ideal conditions, including calm waters for the sun's rays to penetrate clearly, full sunlight, and the subject positioned as close to the surface as possible. The creature must be in exactly the right spot, and one needs to have one’s camera and strobes set perfectly to capture the moment.

The process involves many failed attempts, as the alignment of all these factors is rare. This portfolio represents the best of those efforts—a collection of images where everything finally came together.”

Aside from Guzman, who also won the Portfolio category, seven other category winners were named. Among these winners is Emma Turner who topped the Environmental category for her fascinating blackwater photo of a nautilus riding a yogurt lid. The eye-opening photo is not only visually striking, but also a sad commentary on how commonplace scenes of this nature have become.

Scroll down to see more of the exceptional winners who competed for prizes worth more than AU$50,000 (US$35,000), including dive trips and underwater photo and video gear.

The inaugural Underwater Awards Australasia invited photographers to share their most compelling images from the region.

Gabriel Guzman was named “Best in Show” for his strong portfolio of sunburst photos.

Underwater Awards Australasia: Website

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Underwater Awards Australasia.