Studio Ghibli Releases 400 Still Images From Its Iconic Movies for Free

By Emma Taggart on September 21, 2020
Studio Ghibli Release 400 Still Images for Free Download

“Spirited Away”

From releasing its movies on Netflix to offering free Zoom backgrounds, the famously secretive Studio Ghibli has started to open up recently, giving fans even more access to its whimsical world. The animation studio isn’t finished giving out freebies just yet though. Earlier this month, Ghibli kindly released hundreds of still images from its movies to the public, without charge.

Ghibli fans can now freely download a whopping 400 images from eight of the studio’s movies, including Ponyo, Spirited Away, and The Tale of Princess Kaguya. The special archive was released with a personal note from Ghibli producer, Toshio Suzuki, who wrote, “Please use them freely within the scope of common sense.”

Whether you want to use them as your screensaver or print them out to decorate your home, the stunning collection is brimming with colorful, inspiring imagery. Even just browsing through the collection online is a treat—each still gives a more detailed look into the artistry that goes into creating Ghibli’s incredible hand-drawn animations. The best part? There’s also a promise of more images to come in the near future.

Check out some of the images from the archive below and find the full collection on the Ghibli website.

Studio Ghibli just released 400 still images from eight of its movies to the public, available to download free of charge.

Studio Ghibli Release 400 Still Images for Free Download

“When Marnie Was There”

Studio Ghibli Release 400 Still Images for Free Download

“The Tale of The Princess Kaguya”

Studio Ghibli Release 400 Still Images for Free Download

“Ponyo”

Studio Ghibli Release 400 Still Images for Free Download

“The Secret World of Arrietty”

Studio Ghibli Release 400 Still Images for Free Download

“Spirited Away”

Studio Ghibli Release 400 Still Images for Free Download

“Tales From Earthsea”

Studio Ghibli Release 400 Still Images for Free Download

“The Wind Rises”

Studio Ghibli Release 400 Still Images for Free Download

“From Up On Poppy Hill”

Studio Ghibli: Website

All images via Studio Ghibli.

