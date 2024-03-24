Home / Resources

Nearly 88,000 Art Images From The Getty Are Now Free To Download and Use How You Like

By Regina Sienra on March 24, 2024
Irises by Vincent Van Gogh

“Irises” by Vincent Van Gogh. 1889. (Photo: The Getty, Public domain)

As home to one of the nation's most thorough art collections, The Getty has found an innovative way for it to reach more audiences. By launching their Open Content program back in 2013, they've made hundreds upon thousands of their cultural artifacts freely accessible online to anyone in the world. Throughout the years, this priceless resource has only grown, with The Getty recently announcing that nearly 88,000 high-resolution images of artworks from its collection are now available for free download under Creative Commons Zero (CC0).

“Users can download, edit, and repurpose high-resolution images of their favorite Getty artworks without any legal restrictions,” writes the museum. “Add a print of your favorite Dutch still life to your gallery wall or create a shower curtain using the Irises by Van Gogh—the possibilities are endless.”

Browsing an archive this size can feel like a daunting endeavor. That's why The Getty has designed a user-friendly platform that allows people to search by artist name, title, date, culture, medium, dimensions, object type, and more. The museum has vowed to continue to grow this resource as it acquires more works and others enter the public domain.

Getty's Open Content program is home to iconic works by trailblazing artists. One can explore the last two centuries of painting with creations by Claude Monet, Piet Mondrian, Édouard Manet, and Edvard Munch; study historical marble sculptures, like the famed Alexander the Great portrait; or get lost in the intricate details of the medieval Book of Hours.

“We’re glad the art community has adopted CC0 as the industry standard to help broaden the impact of collections worldwide and remove barriers to experiencing art,” says Richard Rand, associate director of collections at the Getty Museum. “We hope the public continues to enjoy exploring and using our images in creative ways for years to come.”

Start exploring The Getty's Open Content platform here.

Landscape with Ceres by Jan Brueghel the Younger, Hendrik van Balen

“Landscape with Ceres (Allegory of Earth)” by Jan Brueghel the Younger, Hendrik van Balen. 1630s. (Photo: The Getty, Public domain)

Sunrise (Marine) by Claude Monet

“Sunrise (Marine)” by Claude Monet. 1872 or 1873. (Photo: The Getty, Public domain)

Landscape near Arnhem by Piet Mondrian

“Landscape near Arnhem” by Piet Mondrian. 1900-1901. (Photo: The Getty, Public domain)

