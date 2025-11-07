Home / Architecture

The Only Way To See if This Cocktail Bar Is Open Is To Look for the Red Glow

By Sara Barnes on November 7, 2025

Cocktail bars are more than the inventive drinks they have on the menu. While the cocktails are certainly important, the locale's vibe plays an important role; it sets the mood and tone of your evening. Suite 115 in Toronto gets the vibes right with a “moody glow” thats striking in its minimalism and inviting in its intimacy.

Local studio Atelier Sun is behind the bar’s look and feel. “We wanted to find the sweet spot between mystery and warmth,” principal Andrew Sun shares, “it’s a space that ignites people’s curiosity.”

Illumination is at the heart of Suite 115’s design. It glows, thanks in part, to a golden light that seemingly cuts the space in two. It’s a subtle focal point for the room without being distracting—you just happen to notice it. Similar gold lighting runs the length of the space and bar shelves, showcasing the expansive collection of liquor and spirits. The fixtures complement the glow with red shelves and light wood, making the entire experience feel as though you’re stepping into an otherworldly space.

Like its interior, you won’t find Suite 115 with a flashy entrance; in fact, it’s the opposite. The bar operates like a speakeasy. In front of Suite 115 is a lounge that faces the street. You’ll only know that the cocktail bar is open when, at dusk, you see a red glow coming from the lounge. This is your sign to step foot in Suite 115.

Visit this hidden gem when you’re in downtown Toronto. To learn more and see the menu, visit the Suite 115 website.

Atelier Sun created the striking design of the Suite 115 cocktail bar in Toronto.

The bar operates like a speakeasy. You’ll only know that the cocktail bar is open when, at dusk, you see a red glow coming from the lounge.

Atelier Sun: Website | Instagram
Suite 115: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Atelier Sun.

