You Can Become Your Own Bartender When You Follow the Recipes Printed On These Cocktail Glasses

Crafting the perfect cocktail can be tricky. That's why most people let the bartender handle the mixing process. However, if you want to make drinks from the comfort of your own home, Kikkerland Design has a useful product that makes it easier and more fun—a set of glasses with recipes printed right on them.

The Bartender Glasses set includes four chic tumblers. Each container features four different recipes on the sides for a total of 16 cocktail recipes. From Bloody Marys to Mojitos to Salty Dogs, you'll learn how to prepare a variety of drinks for yourself as well as your friends and family.

So, on the days you don't feel like stepping out, these glasses can jazz up your nightcap. All you have to do is follow the directions on the side of the glass and fill the cup with the right amount of ice, alcohol, and other ingredients. In no time at all you will have created a refreshing cocktail.

