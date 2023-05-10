This Sports Bar in Portland Only Shows Women’s Sports for an Important Reason

Very few women's sports receive the same TV coverage or even attention as their male counterparts. However, one venue is trying to change that fact. Based in Portland, Oregon, a woman-owned sports bar cleverly called The Sports Bra caters specifically to women and women's sports. Rather than show the most popular sport on the air, they only promote female athletes and their sports.

The Sports Bra has been in operation since April 2022 after the owner Jenny Nguyen had been nurturing the idea for a bar and restaurant where women and girls can enjoy sports. “At first, I thought that The Bra would just be a place to celebrate women and girls in sports,” Nguyen says. “But now I see that it's highlighted and uplifted girls and women in so many different ways that is just amazing and beautiful to be a part of.”

The Sports Bra says its mission is “to make great food, delicious drinks, and provide a space that supports, empowers, and promotes girls and women in sports and in the community.” In addition to offering cocktails, The Bra also serves meals like burgers and salads and hosts a number of community events. On their social media, they also regularly post schedules of what sports will be on TV—ranging anywhere from tennis to boxing. Additionally, part of the business' success comes from making space for younger fans as well. Until 10:30 p.m., minors are welcome to enjoy the atmosphere; plus, there is even a children's menu.

“I want to normalize showing women's sports on TV,” Nguyen continues. “I want every bar, hotel, and restaurant to put on women's games like it was normal, but that also means having access to these games. If the media doesn't show it, how can we play it? And if we can't play it, how can it grow? It's an entire cycle that needs to be fixed and really it all starts with investment.”

If you're ever in Portland, be sure to stop by The Sports Bra. You can also support their business by purchasing merch from their online store.

The Sports Bra is a sports bar in Portland, Oregon, that only shows women's sports on the TV.

They give female athletes a space to be appreciated.

Even their menu is sports-themed.

The Sports Bra: Website | Instagram

h/t: [Simplemost]

All images via The Sports Bra.

