Take flight without ever having to leave the ground. That’s the idea of Carry On, a cocktail experience in Downtown Phoenix. The space is outfitted as a Mid-Century homage to air travel, with an interior that evokes the glamour of 1960s air travel. Coupled with an inventive cocktail menu, the 90-minute journey is an innovative way to enjoy imbibing.

You'll immediately feel as though you’ve stepped into a luxury aircraft once you've “boarded” Carry On. Designed in collaboration with interior designer Peter Bowden, the space is warm and lush and reads private air travel—no commercial flights here. Wooden inlays, leather seats, and chrome accents fill the space, and each seating area has windows that simulate the full in-sky experience. It’s meant to evoke the newfound freedom air travel brought in the middle of the 20th century.

“In the 1960s, air travel was part of the excitement that came with going to a new destination,” explains Teddy Myers, founder of Pretty Decent Concepts, the creator of Carry On. “People actually dressed up for flights, and the act of boarding a plane felt glamorous, enticing, and exclusive in itself.”

Eugene Kim, editor-in-chief at My Modern Met, had the opportunity to take part in this one-of-a-kind experience. “Carry On does an excellent job immersing you in an airplane setting and creating a unique environment,” he says. “Upon arrival, they provided us with a boarding pass as we entered a classy cocktail lounge that looked like the inside of a plane. It’s quite surreal to feel what it was like to fly in the 60s, where the flight crew was dressed to the nines, and the service and cocktails were top-notch. The airplane windows had video monitors that simulated the outside environment, with clouds and beautiful colored skies, and the ‘flight’ even included turbulence. From start to finish, the whole experience was really well thought out and perfectly executed.”

Carry On also has an imaginative drink menu to match its stunning interior. The hour-and-a-half experience takes you on a “trip” to top cocktail destinations around the world. Drinks are inspired by their departure and arrival points, and as you reach your destination, you watch the menu shift accordingly.

Carry On is a ticketed event with a reserved seat, a welcome cocktail, and snacks offered throughout the flight. To learn more and book your journey, visit the Carry On website.

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Carry On.