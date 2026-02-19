Home / Animals

Baby Monkey Abandoned by Mother Finds Comfort in Orangutan Plushie and the Internet’s Heart Swells

By Regina Sienra on February 19, 2026

The internet is no stranger to championing cute animals, but one seems to have the entire world rooting for him. Punch (or Panchi, among the local crowd) is a baby monkey born in the Ichikawa City Zoo, near Tokyo. Sadly, he was rejected by his mother at birth. Sparing him from certain demise, the zoo caretakers looked after him. With no mom to keep him warm, they provided him with a surrogate: an orangutan stuffed toy. Now, little Punch drags his emotional support plushie with him everywhere he goes.

Punch was born in July 2025, but was only introduced to the rest of the troop on January 19, 2026. The little monkey unfortunately had a rocky start. He has struggled to fit in because of his fur color which differs from the other monkeys in the group, his distinct smell due to only having lived with humans until recently, his inability to vocalize, and because he has not been fully immersed in the social hierarchy. This has resulted in Punch often being seen alone, hiding, and only finding comfort under his plushie after a scoff with the others.

Understandably, people quickly rallied behind the little monkey. Hundreds flocked to see him over the weekend, with the zoo reporting a previously unseen level of attendance. Those following from afar reposted images and clips of  the monkey, cheering him on, sharing memes, creating fan art, and even volunteering to suit up in a monkey costume to go comfort Punch.

The story also reached IKEA, which produces the orangutan plushies like the one Punch has as part of its Djungelskog toy series. The Japan office has since gotten in touch with the zoo, donating over a dozen orangutan dolls as well as other plushies for animals who could also benefit from a stuffed toy. Meanwhile, other IKEA branches around the world created topical ads for the plushie, presenting it as “Punch’s mom.”

Over the last few days, things have started to improve for Punch. The zoo reports that he has gradually started to become accepted. More and more monkeys are interacting with him, although he still gets called out sometimes. Still, he seems to have been embraced by an older monkey who keeps him groomed, and has been seen playing with other pint-sized monkeys. His beloved plushie, and those whose hearts he has captured, are proud and happy to see him make progress.

To stay up to date with Punch, follow the Ichikawa City Zoo on X.

Meet Punch, a baby monkey who drags his beloved orangutan plushie with him everywhere he goes.

Abandoned at birth by his mom, Punch was given the plushie by his caretakers to keep him company.

Punch has struggled to fit in with the rest of the troop, leading him to seek comfort under his plushie.

Understandably, people quickly rallied behind the little monkey.

Hundreds flocked to see him over the weekend, with the zoo reporting a previously unseen level of attendance.

Punch has also inspired all kinds of fan art.

IKEA Japan has since gotten in touch with the zoo, donating over a dozen orangutan dolls as well as other plushies for animals who could also benefit from a stuffed toy.

Meanwhile, other IKEA branches around the world created topical ads for the plushie, presenting it as “Punch’s mom.”

Related Articles:

Adorable Monkey and Capybara Caught Snuggling Share a Bond That Transcends Species

Japanese Hotel Chain Offers Travelers a Tiny Bed and Pajamas for Their Prized Plushies

Olympic Polish Team Brought a Smiling Pierogi Plushie With Them and Fans Love the Mini Mascot

Stray Dog Who Kept Stealing Stuffed Unicorn Finds Fur-Ever Home With His Plushie Pal

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Melissa de Nobrega
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Sokolova
Floor Geibels
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Stingless Bees Have Become the First Insects To Gain Legal Rights
Scientists Discover Cow Using Tools and It’s Redefining What We Know About Animal Intelligence
Researchers Discover the Crucial Genetic Mutations That Made Horses Rideable
Mexico City, Home to the World’s Largest Bullring, Bans Violence in Bullfighting To Protect Animals
Italy Is Changing Its Air Travel Laws To Improve Animal Welfare
Divers Capture Breathtaking Video of Mother and Baby Humpback Whales Breaching Right Next to Them

More on My Modern Met

This Jokester Horse “Plays Dead” Whenever Someone Tries To Ride Him
Photographer Shares Why His Animal Portraits Are Shot From Bottom Up [Interview]
Watch the Mesmerizing Beauty of the Annual Mobula Ray Migration
Chicago’s Famous “Rat Hole” Was Actually Made by a Squirrel, New Research Proves
Go “Walkies” in Style With Adidas’ New Pet Streetwear Collection
Emperor Penguin Is Spotted in Australia, 2,000 Miles Away From Its Antarctic Home

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.