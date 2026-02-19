Baby Monkey Abandoned by Mother Finds Comfort in Orangutan Plushie and the Internet’s Heart Swells

The internet is no stranger to championing cute animals, but one seems to have the entire world rooting for him. Punch (or Panchi, among the local crowd) is a baby monkey born in the Ichikawa City Zoo, near Tokyo. Sadly, he was rejected by his mother at birth. Sparing him from certain demise, the zoo caretakers looked after him. With no mom to keep him warm, they provided him with a surrogate: an orangutan stuffed toy. Now, little Punch drags his emotional support plushie with him everywhere he goes.

Punch was born in July 2025, but was only introduced to the rest of the troop on January 19, 2026. The little monkey unfortunately had a rocky start. He has struggled to fit in because of his fur color which differs from the other monkeys in the group, his distinct smell due to only having lived with humans until recently, his inability to vocalize, and because he has not been fully immersed in the social hierarchy. This has resulted in Punch often being seen alone, hiding, and only finding comfort under his plushie after a scoff with the others.

Understandably, people quickly rallied behind the little monkey. Hundreds flocked to see him over the weekend, with the zoo reporting a previously unseen level of attendance. Those following from afar reposted images and clips of the monkey, cheering him on, sharing memes, creating fan art, and even volunteering to suit up in a monkey costume to go comfort Punch.

The story also reached IKEA, which produces the orangutan plushies like the one Punch has as part of its Djungelskog toy series. The Japan office has since gotten in touch with the zoo, donating over a dozen orangutan dolls as well as other plushies for animals who could also benefit from a stuffed toy. Meanwhile, other IKEA branches around the world created topical ads for the plushie, presenting it as “Punch’s mom.”

Over the last few days, things have started to improve for Punch. The zoo reports that he has gradually started to become accepted. More and more monkeys are interacting with him, although he still gets called out sometimes. Still, he seems to have been embraced by an older monkey who keeps him groomed, and has been seen playing with other pint-sized monkeys. His beloved plushie, and those whose hearts he has captured, are proud and happy to see him make progress.

To stay up to date with Punch, follow the Ichikawa City Zoo on X.

BRO LMFAO WTF ALL THESE PEOPLE FOR A MONKEY AND HIS SUPPORT STUFFED ANIMAL pic.twitter.com/56pX9BoVDY

Punch has also inspired all kinds of fan art.

punch kun pulled at my heart strings so much i had to paint him and his friend pic.twitter.com/9qbsqbNCM4

IKEA Japan has since gotten in touch with the zoo, donating over a dozen orangutan dolls as well as other plushies for animals who could also benefit from a stuffed toy.

Meanwhile, other IKEA branches around the world created topical ads for the plushie, presenting it as “Punch’s mom.”

