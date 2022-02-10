Home / Art / Sculpture

Minnesota Man Builds 12-Foot-Tall Snow Sculpture That Looks Like a Real T-Rex

By Margherita Cole on February 10, 2022
T-Rex Snow Sculpture by Paul Larcom

Photo: Paul Larcom

A snow day is a great excuse to go outdoors and build something creative. And while for most that means making snow angels and having a snowball fight, others have loftier ambitions. Minnesota local Paul Larcom has been using the state's frosty winters as the foundation for spectacular sculptures. This year's project was a massive T-rex, which has become a roaring success in the neighborhood and online.

Based in the city of Becker, Larcom has been creating large, detailed snow sculptures for years, but this was the first time he attempted a subject of this scale. At about 12 feet tall and 23 feet long, the dinosaur is an intimidating figure on the maker's yard. It has been positioned so that pedestrians and passing cars from the nearby street are staring at the numerous teeth lining the T-rex's jaw. “[T]his year I wanted to do something big,” Larcom said, “so I thought I'd try a dinosaur this time and thought people might get a kick out of seeing it.”

The colossal statue was a labor of love for the artist, requiring about three weeks of on-and-off work. To make sure the sculpture would be stable, Larcom utilized two large sticks as the frame for the legs, another hefty branch for the body of the dino, and some smaller pieces of wood for the jaw and arms—all of which he encased with layers of snow. After modeling the body of the T-rex with a sculptor's loop tool, he spray-painted the entire figure with brown and yellow colors, creating the distinct pattern of the prehistoric animal. The unexpected use of pigment on the white snow makes the figure all the more shocking and impressive.

See this statue on Sherburne Avenue in Becker, Minnesota before it melts.

Minnesotan Paul Larcom constructed a 12-foot-tall, 23-foot-long snow sculpture of a realistic T-rex.

T-Rex Snow Sculpture by Paul Larcom

Photo: Paul Larcom

He used large sticks as the skeleton of the dinosaur and encased them in layers of snow.

T-Rex Snow Sculpture by Paul Larcom

Photo: Paul Larcom

Larcom also carefully shaped all of the teeth before placing them inside the T-rex's jaw.

T-Rex Snow Sculpture by Paul Larcom

Photo: Paul Larcom

T-Rex Snow Sculpture by Paul Larcom

Photo: Paul Larcom

Then, he spray painted the body of the dino to make it appear like the real thing. How cool!

T-Rex Snow Sculpture by Paul Larcom

Photo: Paul Larcom

T-Rex Snow Sculpture by Paul Larcom

Photo: Paul Larcom

T-Rex Snow Sculpture by Paul Larcom

Photo: Paul Larcom

h/t: [Bring Me the News, Reddit]

All images via Paul Larcom.

Related Articles:

Colorized Snowball Fight From 1896 Shows People Have Enjoyed Being Silly for Centuries

Interview: Artist Walks in Snow All Day to Create Giant Geometric Patterns by Foot

World’s Largest Ice and Snow Sculpture Festival Opens to the Public

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. When she’s not writing, Margherita continues to develop her creative practice in sequential art.
Read all posts from Margherita Cole
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Artist Shrinks Iconic Television Sets Into Perfectly Crafted Miniature Scenes
Artist Creates Curled Glass Snake Figurines With Multicolored Patterns
Memorial Sculpture of Kobe Bryant and His Daughter Gigi Placed on Site of Tragic Helicopter Crash
Artist Creates Powerful Dragon Sculpture Out of Trees Destroyed by a Storm
Oversized Sculpture of a Fragmented Woman Invites the Public To Unify Through Music
Artist Builds Exquisite Miniature Buildings From a Single Sheet of Paper

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Shimmering Metallic Branches “Grow” To Form Elegant Animal Sculptures
Surreal Ceramic Sculptures Capture Bountiful Beauty and Spectacular Shapes Found in Nature
Dramatic Diorama Reveals What “Really” Made the Titanic Sink
49-Foot-Tall Three-Headed Dragon Statue Breathes Real Fire in Russia
Fabric Books Artistically Embellished With Vein-Like Tendrils of Red Thread
Beautiful ‘Staircase to Heaven’ Sculpture Is Actually a Mind-Bending Optical Illusion

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.