Takashi Murakami and Louis Vuitton Unveil Stunning New Collection at Art Basel Paris

By Eva Baron on October 22, 2025
Installation view of Takashi Murakami's newest collaboration with Louis Vuitton, "Artycapucines VII," at the Grand Palais, the site of this year's Art Basel Paris, which will run October 24–26.

Installation view of Takashi Murakami’s newest collaboration with Louis Vuitton, “Artycapucines VII,” at the Grand Palais, the site of this year’s Art Basel Paris, which will run October 24–26. (Photo: Adrien Dirand)

In 2003, Louis Vuitton launched its debut collection with Takashi Murakami, repurposing his playful Cherry Blossom prints for its luxury handbags. In just one year, the collaboration generated $300 million, sparked a cultural frenzy, and laid the groundwork for countless other collaborations between the haute couture brand and the Japanese artist. Now, in celebration of more than 20 years of working together, Murakami and Louis Vuitton will unveil their newest collection at the Grand Palais during Art Basel Paris, held from October 24 to 26.

The seventh iteration of the brand’s coveted Artycapucines line, Murakami’s Artycapucines VII spans 11 highly limited-edition handbags. Perfectly embodying the artist’s sense of humor, these items stray far from convention, incorporating fantastical forms, vivid color palettes, and innovative textures. One bag, for instance, is cradled by pink tentacles, while another assumes the shape of a panda bedazzled with sparkling gems. Iconic motifs and characters also make an appearance, including Murakami’s beloved Smiling Flower.

A collection this innovative warrants a grand reveal—and Murakami undoubtedly delivered. The artist himself curated the accompanying Art Basel installation, situated on the Balcon d’Honneur in the Grand Palais. At the heart of the Artycapucines VII exhibition is a monumental sculpture specially made for the occasion, depicting an octopus’s luminescent head. Towering at a height of eight meters (about 26 feet), the octopus is inspired by Chinese lanterns, reflected in its saturated colors and fluid construction. The structure is also adorned with Murakami’s Superflat Jellyfish Eyes pattern, offering a whimsical yet familiar entry point to the collection.

The installation is tied together, quite literally, by the octopus’s enormous tentacles, which wrap around the 11 handbags on display. Also peppered throughout the gallery space are three Plush Balls, spherical works that Murakami has been developing since 1995 based on Maurits Cornelis Escher’s trompe-l’oeil lithograph Hand with Reflecting Sphere. Taken in its entirety, the Artycapucines VII exhibition provides yet another glimpse into Murakami’s kaleidoscopic imagination, one that Louis Vuitton has long admired and mined throughout its own collections.

“These 11 creations offer visitors the chance to re-explore Murakami’s abundant aesthetic, elevated to new heights by [Louis Vuitton’s] technical excellence,” the fashion house said in a statement. “The collection Artycapucines VII on display at Art Basel Paris marks the perfect culmination of the artistic collaboration that began in 2003.”

To learn more about Takashi Murakami’s Artycapucines VII collection, visit the Louis Vuitton website.

At this year's Art Basel Paris, held at the Grand Palais, Takashi Murakami and Louis Vuitton will unveil an installation showcasing the artist's new collaboration with the couture brand.

Installation view of Takashi Murakami’s newest collaboration with Louis Vuitton, “Artycapucines VII,” at the Grand Palais, the site of this year’s Art Basel Paris, which will run October 24–26.

Installation view of Takashi Murakami's newest collaboration with Louis Vuitton, "Artycapucines VII," at the Grand Palais in Paris. (Photo: Adrien Dirand)

Installation view of Takashi Murakami’s newest collaboration with Louis Vuitton, “Artycapucines VII,” at the Grand Palais, the site of this year’s Art Basel Paris, which will run October 24–26.

Installation view of Takashi Murakami’s newest collaboration with Louis Vuitton, “Artycapucines VII,” at the Grand Palais in Paris. (Photo: Adrien Dirand)

Installation view of Takashi Murakami’s newest collaboration with Louis Vuitton, “Artycapucines VII,” at the Grand Palais, the site of this year’s Art Basel Paris, which will run October 24–26.

Installation view of Takashi Murakami’s newest collaboration with Louis Vuitton, “Artycapucines VII,” at the Grand Palais in Paris. (Photo: Adrien Dirand)

Installation view of Takashi Murakami’s newest collaboration with Louis Vuitton, “Artycapucines VII,” at the Grand Palais, the site of this year’s Art Basel Paris, which will run October 24–26.

Installation view of Takashi Murakami’s newest collaboration with Louis Vuitton, “Artycapucines VII,” at the Grand Palais in Paris. (Photo: Adrien Dirand)

Installation view of Takashi Murakami’s newest collaboration with Louis Vuitton, “Artycapucines VII,” at the Grand Palais, the site of this year’s Art Basel Paris, which will run October 24–26.

Installation view of Takashi Murakami’s newest collaboration with Louis Vuitton, “Artycapucines VII,” at the Grand Palais in Paris. (Photo: Adrien Dirand)

Takashi Murakami at the Grand Palais installation.

Takashi Murakami at the Grand Palais installation. (Photo: Adrien Dirand)

The collection, called Artycapucines VII, reimagines 11 handbags and celebrates 20 years of collaboration between Murakami and Louis Vuitton.

Bags featured in Takashi Murakami’s new collaboration with Louis Vuitton, “Artycapucines VII.”

Bags featured in Takashi Murakami's new collaboration with Louis Vuitton, "Artycapucines VII." (Photo: Rodrigo Carmuega)

Bags featured in Takashi Murakami’s new collaboration with Louis Vuitton, “Artycapucines VII.”

Bags featured in Takashi Murakami’s new collaboration with Louis Vuitton, “Artycapucines VII.” (Photo: Rodrigo Carmuega)

Bags featured in Takashi Murakami’s new collaboration with Louis Vuitton, “Artycapucines VII.”

Bags featured in Takashi Murakami’s new collaboration with Louis Vuitton, “Artycapucines VII.” (Photo: Rodrigo Carmuega)

Takashi Murakami with a selection of bags Bags featured featured in his new collaboration with Louis Vuitton, “Artycapucines VII.”

Takashi Murakami with a selection of bags featured featured in his new collaboration with Louis Vuitton, "Artycapucines VII." (Photo: Rodrigo Carmuega)

