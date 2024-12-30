Home / Design / Style

Zendaya Stars in Colorful Campaign for Relaunch of Louis Vuitton X Murakami Line

By Regina Sienra on December 30, 2024

 

A few weeks ago, Louis Vuitton announced it would be relaunching their legendary collaboration with Japanese artist Takashi Murakami. Now, an equally exciting element has entered this partnership. The French fashion house recently teased that the campaign for this collection will be starred by award-winning actor Zendaya.

Zendaya became an ambassador for Louis Vuitton in 2023, and has been the face of previous campaigns, such as one for the timeless Capucines handbag. However, her connection to fashion has long transcended sponsorships and runways. Over the last few years, Zendaya has made headlines for her elaborate red carpet looks, many of which rely on archival designer pieces and pay tribute to iconic outfits of yesteryear.

As one of the biggest style icons of the moment, Zendaya builds a bridge between the original collection, launched in 2003, and the excitement around Y2K aesthetics from Gen Z. “Young people are reviving that era, and we want to connect with them through this re-release,” Pietro Beccari, chairman and chief executive officer of Louis Vuitton, told Women's Wear Daily. “We wanted to reach out to the generation who is not yet familiar with that collaboration, but who loves what was done 20 years ago and more recently with the Monogramouflage.”

The campaign imagery, shot by photographers Inez and Vinoodh, shows a large-scale Zendaya sporting some of the most coveted pieces of the collection against playful backgrounds, all surrounded by Murakami's signature colorful motifs. Recently, Louis Vuitton gave a sneak peek of this collaboration with a video starring Murakami himself, who sends Zendaya a message from Japan to New York with the help of a pink vintage flip phone.

The new LV x Murakami campaign will get its official release on January 1, 2025. To stay up to date with the relaunch of this historic collection, follow Louis Vuitton and Takashi Murakami on Instagram.

Louis Vuitton recently teased that Zendaya will star in the campaign for the relaunch of their LV x Murakami collection.

As one of the biggest style icons of the moment, Zendaya builds a bridge between the original collection and the excitement around Y2K aesthetics.

The campaign, shot by photographers Inez and Vinoodh, shows a large-scale Zendaya sporting some of the most coveted pieces of the collection against playful backgrounds.

 

The new LV x Murakami campaign will get its official release on January 1, 2025.

 

