Takashi Murakami and Louis Vuitton Take Over Tokyo’s Trendy Harajuku District

By Regina Sienra on January 19, 2025

 

Tokyo's Harajuku district has long been regarded as a hub for culture and street fashion. As such, it was the perfect spot for Takashi Murakami to take over with his Louis Vuitton collaboration. To celebrate the relaunch of their colorful line, which includes a striking campaign starring Zendaya, the artist has brought his vibrant designs to a pop-up store, a coffee shop, and a railway station.

Adding a touch of color and whimsy to the daily commutes of those who call Tokyo home, Murakami covered parts of the famous JR Harajuku station with his cheerful motifs. Pictures shared by the artist on Instagram show the stairs leading from the station platform to the ticket gates transformed into a lively photo op.

The pop-up store was opened on Harajuku’s Cat Street, known for being home to many fashion retailers. The green glass façade of the venue was decorated with oversized motifs, immersing visitors in the collection before they even set foot in the pop-up. Inside, minimalist modules inspired by Japan's famous capsule hotels exhibit new pieces and archival items from the original 2003 collection.

The nearby Takashi Murakami x Louis Vuitton café by Coffee Zingaro rounded out the experience. The stars of the show were matcha lattes featuring latte art of Murakami’s world-famous Superflat flowers, as well as cookies and pastries featuring these designs. The coffee shop also boasts digital installations and a giant panda sculpture that welcomes visitors with a wide smile.

While Louis Vuitton has opened similar experiences in fashion hubs such as New York City and Milan, there is something special about the events in Murakami's hometown. After all, they allow a wider share of his audience to experience the charm of this monumental collaboration. If you visit Tokyo in the coming weeks, the pop-up shop and café are open until January 26, 2025.

To celebrate the relaunch of the Murakami x Louis Vuitton line, the artist has brought his colorful designs to a pop-up store, a coffee shop, and a railway station.

 

Murakami covered the stairs of the famous JR Harajuku station with his cheerful motifs.

 

A pop-up store showcased pieces from the collection, while a nearby café served lattes and pastries featuring Murakami’s world-famous Superflat flowers.

 

The coffee shop also boasts digital installations and a giant panda sculpture that welcomes visitors with a wide smile.

 

If you visit Tokyo in the coming weeks, the pop-up shop and café are open until January 26, 2025.

 

Louis Vuitton: Website | Facebook | Instagram
Takashi Murakami: Facebook | Instagram

Source: Takashi Murakami and Louis Vuitton take over Harajuku with a pop-up shop and café

