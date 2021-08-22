Home / Books

’Frida Kahlo: The Complete Paintings‘ Book Offers Powerful Retrospective on the Legend

By Madeleine Muzdakis on August 22, 2021
Taschen’s "Frida Kahlo: The Complete Paintings" Is a Powerful Retrospective on the Legend

Taschen’s “Frida Kahlo: The Complete Paintings.”(Photo: courtesy pf TASHCEN)

Frida Kahlo is arguably the most well-known female artist of all time. Under the famous eyebrows and feminist reputation, she was also a political radical and a genre-straddling artist. Combining surrealism, magical realism, and an Indigenous Mexican artistic style, Kahlo's paintings are some of the most valued in museum collections around the world. A new tome from TASCHEN entitled Frida Kahlo. The Complete Paintings is a must have collection of the artist's works, from her early years in the United States to her later life in the famous Casa Azul.

The book combines Kahlo's 152 paintings with rare photographs and letters which provide insight into the artist's fascinating but tragically short life. Part fine art book and part biography, The Complete Paintings is a must have for any Kahlo fan. The book is edited by Fulbright scholarship-winner Luis-Martín Lozano who used to be the director of the Museo de Arte Moderno in Mexico City, Kahlo's home city. Art historians Marina Vázquez Ramos and Andrea Kettenmann also contributed to the volume.

Frida Kahlo. The Complete Paintings presents a chance for readers to explore the legendary artist's life and extensive catalogue of work. How did Frida Kahlo eventually overshadow her husband's legacy? Why is Kahlo an icon for artists, feminists, and the LGBTQ+ community? Only her life's work can answer these questions. Explore it for yourself with TASCHEN's Frida Kahlo. The Complete Paintings, available online for $200.

TASCHEN's Frida Kahlo. The Complete Paintings presents the entire catalogue of the artist's paintings.

Taschen’s "Frida Kahlo: The Complete Paintings" Is a Powerful Retrospective on the Legend

A spread from the volume. (Photo: courtesy of TASHCEN)

Part biography and part fine art book, the tome is perfect for all Frida fans.

Two Fridas Frida Kahlo Paintings

“The Two Fridas,” 1939, oil on canvas, 173.5 x 173 cm (68. x 681⁄8 in.),
Mexico City, Ministry of Culture, Instituto Nacional de Bellas
Artes y Literatura, Museo de Arte Moderno.
(Photo: LML Archive; Copyright: © Banco de Mexico Diego Rive
ra Frida Kahlo Museums Trust / VG Bild-Kunst, Bonn 2021; reproduction authorized by the Instituto Nacional de Bellas Artes y Literatura, 2021)

Scroll down for some of the artist's stunning works included in the volume.

Self-Portrait / F. Kahlo, Frida / Painting, 1948

“Self-portrait (for Samuel Fastlicht),” 1948, oil on masonite, 50 x 39.5 cm (19. x 15. in.), Mexico City, private collection.
(Photo: akg-images; Copyright: © Banco de Mexico Diego Rivera Frida Kahlo Museums Trust / VG Bild-Kunst, Bonn 2021; reproduction authorized)

Frida Kahlo Paintings Book by Taschen

“Self-portrait (Time Flies),” c. 1929,
oil on masonite, 77.5 x 61 cm (30. x 24 in.),
California, private collection.
(Photo: LML Archive; Copyright: © Banco de Mexico Diego Rivera Frida Kahlo Museums Trust / VG Bild-Kunst, Bonn 2021; reproduction authorized by the Instituto Nacional de Bellas Artes y Literatura, 2021)

Frida Kahlo Paintings

“The Dream (The Bed),” 1940, oil on canvas, 74.3 x 97.2 cm (29. x 38. in.), New York, private collection.
(Photo: Jorge Contreras Chacel / Bridgeman Images; Copyright: © Banco de Mexico Diego Rivera Frida Kahlo Museums Trust / VG Bild-Kunst, Bonn 2021; reproduction authorized by the Instituto Nacional de Bellas Artes y Literatura, 2021)

Frida Kahlo Paintings Book by Taschen Hospital henry Ford

“Henry Ford Hospital,” July 1932,
oil on metal, 30.5 x 38 cm (12 x 15 in.), Mexico City, Xochimilco, Museo Dolores Olmedo.
(Photo: akg-images ; Copyright: © Banco de Mexico Diego Rivera Frida Kahlo Museums Trust / VG Bild-Kunst, Bonn 2021; reproduction authorized by the Instituto Nacional de Bellas Artes y Literatura, 2021)

TASCHEN: Website | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube

My Modern Met granted permission to use photos by TASCHEN.

