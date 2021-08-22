Frida Kahlo is arguably the most well-known female artist of all time. Under the famous eyebrows and feminist reputation, she was also a political radical and a genre-straddling artist. Combining surrealism, magical realism, and an Indigenous Mexican artistic style, Kahlo's paintings are some of the most valued in museum collections around the world. A new tome from TASCHEN entitled Frida Kahlo. The Complete Paintings is a must have collection of the artist's works, from her early years in the United States to her later life in the famous Casa Azul.

The book combines Kahlo's 152 paintings with rare photographs and letters which provide insight into the artist's fascinating but tragically short life. Part fine art book and part biography, The Complete Paintings is a must have for any Kahlo fan. The book is edited by Fulbright scholarship-winner Luis-Martín Lozano who used to be the director of the Museo de Arte Moderno in Mexico City, Kahlo's home city. Art historians Marina Vázquez Ramos and Andrea Kettenmann also contributed to the volume.

Frida Kahlo. The Complete Paintings presents a chance for readers to explore the legendary artist's life and extensive catalogue of work. How did Frida Kahlo eventually overshadow her husband's legacy? Why is Kahlo an icon for artists, feminists, and the LGBTQ+ community? Only her life's work can answer these questions. Explore it for yourself with TASCHEN's Frida Kahlo. The Complete Paintings, available online for $200.

TASCHEN's Frida Kahlo. The Complete Paintings presents the entire catalogue of the artist's paintings.

Part biography and part fine art book, the tome is perfect for all Frida fans.

Scroll down for some of the artist's stunning works included in the volume.

