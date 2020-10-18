22 Creative Gifts for Anyone Who Loves Frida Kahlo

One of the most famous artists of all time, Frida Kahlo is known for her colorful canvases and extensive series of self-portraits. Her powerful artwork visualizes an honest representation of her life, celebrates her femininity and culture, and expresses her innermost feelings. She once said, “I paint self-portraits because I am so often alone, because I am the person I know best.” Despite living through a lot of pain in her life—both physically and emotionally—Kahlo always persisted with turning chaos into creativity, making her a timeless inspiration to many around the world.

Now, there are countless keepsakes to feel inspired by the artist on a daily basis. In addition to art prints, there are a number of Frida Kahlo-inspired home accessories, books, and wearable accessories that celebrate the artist’s distinct style.

Here, we present a list of some of the most Frida-tastic gifts you can get your hands on. This includes a pair of hand-shaped earrings that might make you recall her 1940 painting, Self Portrait Dedicated to Dr Eloesser. There’s also an adorable Frida Kahlo kokeshi doll by Sketch.inc that captures the iconic artist’s floral hair accessories, colorful clothing, and iconic unibrow. And there’s even a Kahlo sleeping mask that will hopefully inspire you to dream big and vividly as she did.

Know a Frida Kahlo fan? Check out our selection of gifts inspired by the Mexican artist’s legacy.

Indoor Planter Pot

Cutting Board

Hand Earrings

Retro-Style Headband or Neck Scarf

Kokeshi Doll

“Catlo” Artist Cat Enamel Pin

Wall Clock

“Flowering Heart” Embroidered Iron On patch

Sleep Mask

“Frida Del Rey” Poster

Metal Wall Art

Handmade Cloth Doll

Tassel Earrings

Miyuki Handmade Bracelet

Action Figure

“Frida: The Story of Her Life” Book

“Kahlo” Art Book

Throw Pillows

Hair Scrunchie

Reversible Face Mask

Frida With Flowers Paint-by-Numbers Kit

Viva La Frida Kahlo 1,000-Piece Jigsaw Puzzle

This article has been edited and updated.

Related Articles:

Art History: The Stories and Symbolism Behind 5 of Frida Kahlo’s Most Well-Known Paintings

Upcoming Exhibition Uses Frida Kahlo’s Personal Belongings to Tell Her Life Story

Adorable Frida Kahlo Action Figure Features Iconic Unibrow and Detachable Heart

Modern Artists Reimagined as Traditional Japanese Kokeshi Dolls