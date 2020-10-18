Home / Design / Creative Products

22 Creative Gifts for Anyone Who Loves Frida Kahlo

By Emma Taggart on October 17, 2020
Frida Kahlo Gifts

This post may contain affiliate links. If you make a purchase, My Modern Met may earn an affiliate commission. Please read our disclosure for more info.

One of the most famous artists of all time, Frida Kahlo is known for her colorful canvases and extensive series of self-portraits. Her powerful artwork visualizes an honest representation of her life, celebrates her femininity and culture, and expresses her innermost feelings. She once said, “I paint self-portraits because I am so often alone, because I am the person I know best.” Despite living through a lot of pain in her life—both physically and emotionally—Kahlo always persisted with turning chaos into creativity, making her a timeless inspiration to many around the world.

Now, there are countless keepsakes to feel inspired by the artist on a daily basis. In addition to art prints, there are a number of Frida Kahlo-inspired home accessories, books, and wearable accessories that celebrate the artist’s distinct style.

Here, we present a list of some of the most Frida-tastic gifts you can get your hands on. This includes a pair of hand-shaped earrings that might make you recall her 1940 painting, Self Portrait Dedicated to Dr Eloesser.  There’s also an adorable Frida Kahlo kokeshi doll by Sketch.inc that captures the iconic artist’s floral hair accessories, colorful clothing, and iconic unibrow. And there’s even a Kahlo sleeping mask that will hopefully inspire you to dream big and vividly as she did.

Know a Frida Kahlo fan? Check out our selection of gifts inspired by the Mexican artist’s legacy.

Indoor Planter Pot

 

Cutting Board

Frida Kahlo Cutting Board

Savage Muse | $21.60

 

Hand Earrings

Hand Earrings

Benu Made | $47

 

Retro-Style Headband or Neck Scarf

Frida Kahlo Gifts

Cutie Tie | $18.30

 

Kokeshi Doll

 

“Catlo” Artist Cat Enamel Pin

Frida Kahlo Gifts

Niaski | $12.50

 

Wall Clock

Frida Kahlo Gifts

sylvie demers | $22.39

 

“Flowering Heart” Embroidered Iron On patch

Frida Kahlo Gifts

7CraftyCats | $4.38

 

Sleep Mask

Frida Kahlo Gifts

HiCacti | $40.39

 

“Frida Del Rey” Poster

 

Metal Wall Art

 

Handmade Cloth Doll

Frida Kahlo Doll

Nomi Bel | $58

 

Tassel Earrings

 

Miyuki Handmade Bracelet

 

Action Figure

 

“Frida: The Story of Her Life” Book

Frida Kahlo Gifts

Vanna Vinci | $19.53

 

“Kahlo” Art Book

 

Throw Pillows

Frida Kahlo Gifts

Multiart | $11.99

 

Hair Scrunchie

Frida Kahlo Scrunchie

Rumble Cards | $5.39

 

Reversible Face Mask

 

Frida With Flowers Paint-by-Numbers Kit

 

Viva La Frida Kahlo 1,000-Piece Jigsaw Puzzle

Frida Kahlo Puzzle

eeBoo | $19.95

 

This article has been edited and updated.

Related Articles:

Art History: The Stories and Symbolism Behind 5 of Frida Kahlo’s Most Well-Known Paintings

Upcoming Exhibition Uses Frida Kahlo’s Personal Belongings to Tell Her Life Story

Adorable Frida Kahlo Action Figure Features Iconic Unibrow and Detachable Heart

Modern Artists Reimagined as Traditional Japanese Kokeshi Dolls

Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Originally from Northern Ireland, she is an artist now based in Berlin. After graduating with a BA in Fashion and Textile Design in 2013, Emma decided to combine her love of art with her passion for writing. Emma has contributed to various art and culture publications, with an aim to promote and share the work of inspiring modern creatives. While she writes every day, she’s also devoted to her own creative outlet—Emma hand-draws illustrations and is currently learning 2D animation.
Read all posts from Emma Taggart

Want to become a My Modern Met Member?

Find out how by becoming a Patron. Check out the exclusive rewards, here.

Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Playful Transparent Keychain Turns Any Landscape Into a Cartoon Character’s Dress Design
28 Frighteningly Fun DIY Kits and Crafts for Halloween
20 Creative Couples Halloween Costumes You Can Only Find on Amazon
Need Help With Your Holiday Shopping? Sign up for the ‘Selects’ Creative Product Newsletter
Amazon Prime Day 2020: How to Get the Best Deals for Creative Products
These Micro Terrariums Are Stackable Little Ecosystems to Add Nature to Your Desk

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

20 Ready-to-Wear Halloween Costumes You Can Buy on Amazon Right Now
35 Thoughtful Gift Ideas That Celebrate a Sisterly Bond
This Half Christmas Tree Is Perfect for Those With Limited Space but Boundless Holiday Cheer
30 Awesome Products From Amazon Inspired by the Fall Season
20+ Spook-tacular Gifts To Get Your Spirit Ready for Halloween
20 Adorable Pet Halloween Costumes for Your Favorite Dog or Cat

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.