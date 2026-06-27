Mongolian Eco-Lodge Invites 5 Local Creatives to Make Art in the Gobi Desert

Mongolia’s dramatic landscapes and centuries-old nomadic traditions have inspired artists for generations. And now, a new residency program in the heart of the Gobi Desert is giving contemporary creatives the chance to build on that legacy.

Launched by Three Camel Lodge in partnership with the Arts Council of Mongolia, The Avdar Artist Residency Program has invited five Mongolian artists to the edge of Gobi Gurvansaikhan National Park for a multi-week creative retreat. Surrounded by the desert’s stunning scenery, they’ll immerse themselves in the landscape and create work shaped by it. They’ll also share their artistic practices with visitors through workshops and cultural events.

Each artist brings a different perspective and medium to the residency. B. Tserendejid will create installations combining watercolor, ceramics, and fabric inspired by the Gobi, while M. Erdenebayar will explore ways of translating traditional Mongolian symbols into contemporary art. The residency also includes painter T. Soyol-Erdene, cyanotype artist Kh. Suren, and felt artist B. Bayanduuren.

During the residency, the artists will stay at the award-winning Three Camel Lodge, where traditional gers (nomadic dwellings) offer a comfortable, contemporary take on Mongolia’s nomadic way of life. At the end of the experience, the artists will showcase the work they created during their time in the Gobi. The exhibition will debut at Three Camel Lodge in October 2026 before traveling to the Red Ger Gallery in partnership with the Arts Council of Mongolia.

“It’s truly an honor to extend our years of collaboration with Three Camel Lodge through a program that directly invests in Mongolia’s creative community,” says Ogie Odonchimed, Executive Director of the Arts Council of Mongolia. “Residencies provide artists with something that is often difficult to find—time, space, and inspiration. What’s more, by immersing artists in this environment, we are creating space for new works that are deeply rooted in Mongolia while offering travelers a unique opportunity to engage directly with the creative process.”

Find out more about Three Camel Lodge here.

The Avdar Artist Residency Program has invited five Mongolian artists for a multi-week creative retreat.

Surrounded by the Gobi Desert, they’ll immerse themselves in the landscape and create work shaped by it.

They’ll also share their artistic practices with visitors through workshops and cultural events.

The artists will stay at the award-winning Three Camel Lodge, where traditional gers offer a comfortable, contemporary take on Mongolia’s nomadic way of life.

“Residencies provide artists with something that is often difficult to find—time, space, and inspiration,” says Ogie Odonchimed, Executive Director of the Arts Council of Mongolia. “What’s more, by immersing artists in this environment, we are creating space for new works that are deeply rooted in Mongolia while offering travelers a unique opportunity to engage directly with the creative process.”

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My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Three Camel Lodge.