Home / Travel

Mongolian Eco-Lodge Invites 5 Local Creatives to Make Art in the Gobi Desert

By Emma Taggart on June 27, 2026

The Avdar Artist Residency Program at Three Camel Lodge, Mongolia

Mongolia’s dramatic landscapes and centuries-old nomadic traditions have inspired artists for generations. And now, a new residency program in the heart of the Gobi Desert is giving contemporary creatives the chance to build on that legacy.

Launched by Three Camel Lodge in partnership with the Arts Council of Mongolia, The Avdar Artist Residency Program has invited five Mongolian artists to the edge of Gobi Gurvansaikhan National Park for a multi-week creative retreat. Surrounded by the desert’s stunning scenery, they’ll immerse themselves in the landscape and create work shaped by it. They’ll also share their artistic practices with visitors through workshops and cultural events.

Each artist brings a different perspective and medium to the residency. B. Tserendejid will create installations combining watercolor, ceramics, and fabric inspired by the Gobi, while M. Erdenebayar will explore ways of translating traditional Mongolian symbols into contemporary art. The residency also includes painter T. Soyol-Erdene, cyanotype artist Kh. Suren, and felt artist B. Bayanduuren.

During the residency, the artists will stay at the award-winning Three Camel Lodge, where traditional gers (nomadic dwellings) offer a comfortable, contemporary take on Mongolia’s nomadic way of life. At the end of the experience, the artists will showcase the work they created during their time in the Gobi. The exhibition will debut at Three Camel Lodge in October 2026 before traveling to the Red Ger Gallery in partnership with the Arts Council of Mongolia.

“It’s truly an honor to extend our years of collaboration with Three Camel Lodge through a program that directly invests in Mongolia’s creative community,” says Ogie Odonchimed, Executive Director of the Arts Council of Mongolia. “Residencies provide artists with something that is often difficult to find—time, space, and inspiration. What’s more, by immersing artists in this environment, we are creating space for new works that are deeply rooted in Mongolia while offering travelers a unique opportunity to engage directly with the creative process.”

Find out more about Three Camel Lodge here.

The Avdar Artist Residency Program has invited five Mongolian artists for a multi-week creative retreat.

The Avdar Artist Residency Program at Three Camel Lodge, Mongolia

Surrounded by the Gobi Desert, they’ll immerse themselves in the landscape and create work shaped by it.

The Avdar Artist Residency Program at Three Camel Lodge, Mongolia

They’ll also share their artistic practices with visitors through workshops and cultural events.

The Avdar Artist Residency Program at Three Camel Lodge, Mongolia

The artists will stay at the award-winning Three Camel Lodge, where traditional gers offer a comfortable, contemporary take on Mongolia’s nomadic way of life.

The Avdar Artist Residency Program at Three Camel Lodge, Mongolia

The Avdar Artist Residency Program at Three Camel Lodge, Mongolia

The Avdar Artist Residency Program at Three Camel Lodge, Mongolia

The Avdar Artist Residency Program at Three Camel Lodge, Mongolia

The Avdar Artist Residency Program at Three Camel Lodge, Mongolia

“Residencies provide artists with something that is often difficult to find—time, space, and inspiration,” says Ogie Odonchimed, Executive Director of the Arts Council of Mongolia. “What’s more, by immersing artists in this environment, we are creating space for new works that are deeply rooted in Mongolia while offering travelers a unique opportunity to engage directly with the creative process.”

The Avdar Artist Residency Program at Three Camel Lodge, Mongolia

The Avdar Artist Residency Program at Three Camel Lodge, Mongolia

Three Camel Lodge: Website | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Three Camel Lodge.

Related Articles:

A Photojournalist’s Tireless Quest to the Heart of Mongolia’s Altai Mountains [Interview]

Watch How a Nomadic Mongolian Family Gathers Ice To Make a Hot Breakfast

You Can Buy This 19th-Century Scottish Castle for $37,000 and Turn It Into a Retreat

Zen Wellness Retreat Offers Incredible Panoramic Views of Japan’s Awaji Island

Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Staff Writer and Video Editor at My Modern Met. She earned a BA in Fashion and Textile Design at the University of Ulster in Belfast. Originally from Northern Ireland, she lived in Berlin for many years, where she fostered a career in the arts, dabbling in everything from illustration and animation to music and ceramics. She now calls Edinburgh home, where she continues to work as a writer, illustrator, and ceramicist. Her ceramics, often combined with hand-painted animation frames, capture playful scenes that celebrate freedom and movement, and blend her passion for art with storytelling. Her illustrations have been featured in The Berliner Magazine as well as other print magazines and a poetry book.
Read all posts from Emma Taggart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Melissa de Nobrega
Danison Fronda
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Anna Zakirova
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Italy’s New Walking Initiative Lets You Follow 5 Historic Pilgrimage Paths to Rome
This Japanese Tea Shop Is Run Entirely by Senior Citizens With an Average Age of 73
Get a Private Night of Stargazing When You Book This Airbnb With Its Own Observatory
Stylish San Francisco Hotel Combines City Living With Luxurious Accommodations
Luxury Trip Designer MyBhutan Is Helping You Experience the Country Like Never Before
Day Zero Festival Brings Music and Art to the Mayan Jungle

More on My Modern Met

500,000 Pink Flowers Are in Bloom Beneath Mount Fuji Right Now for Japan’s Fuji Shibazakura Festival
Casa Milà: Antoni Gaudí’s Residential Building in Barcelona That Became a Modernist Masterpiece
Here Are the World’s Most Visited Museums in 2025—Some Might Surprise You
This Is the Best City for Art and History Museums in the World (And It’s Not in Europe or the U.S.)
My Modern Met’s Art + Culture Guide to Dublin
United Airlines To Offer ‘Relax Row’ That Turns Economy Seats Into a Bed for Long Flights

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.