Iridescent Gem-Inspired Café Immerses Visitors in Colorful Light

Located within the grounds of a renowned gemstone shop in Chiang Mai, Thailand, THE FACETS café captures the mesmerizing quality of diamonds, opals, sapphires, and other dazzling gems. Designed by the innovative Thai design studio BBWORKSPACE, the space has been transformed with shimmering iridescent panels that immerse visitors in a captivating, crystal-inspired environment.

THE FACETS project comprises two parts: a renovation of an old building and a new extension. BBWORKSPACE reimaged the existing building as a crystal-like structure, featuring two sizes of clear glass blocks arranged in alternating patterns. The white, silver, and transparent hues create a subtle glow inside, mimicking the effect of a gemstone on display as the space softly illuminates at night. The new extension features a steel structural frame clad in acrylic panels coated with dichroic film. Inspired by the faceted beauty of a diamond, these panels shimmer and shift in color, subtly changing hues as the sun moves throughout the day.

In beautiful contrast, the café interior is inspired by a natural gemstone before it’s cut and polished. The architects designed the walls to evoke geological layers and stone caves, using textured, matte surfaces that complement the sleek, glossy features found throughout the space. A striking angular mirrored counter reflects light onto the floor, while suspended acrylic panels on the ceiling gently catch the light and disperse dynamic patterns of color.

Meanwhile, the serene and simple garden offers a gentle contrast to the sharp lines of the building, adding softness to the space. A winding pond flows through the outdoor seating areas, reflecting the colorful architecture throughout the day. The incredible café appears just like a dynamic, living jewel that seems to glow and dance with light.

“THE FACETS does more than mirror the image of gemstones—it reinterprets their essence through form, light, and texture, transforming them into emotional and spatial experiences,” says BBWORKSPACE. “It is not merely a coffee shop, but rather a living gem at the heart of San Kamphaeng—where architecture captures light, reflects place, and refracts culture.”

