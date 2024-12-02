Home / Design

Korean Café Makes It Look Like It’s a Rainy Day Every Day Through Immersive Illusions

By Emma Taggart on December 2, 2024

If you love rainy days, Rain Report in Seoul, South Korea, should be on your radar. This one-of-a-kind café lets you experience rainfall every day, creating a cozy, immersive atmosphere all 365 days of the year. Designed by the creative minds at Glow Seoul, the incredible space feels like its own self-contained ecosystem nestled in the middle of a residential area in Itaewon.

Rain Report’s outdoor area lets visitors fully embrace the rain with simulated rain showers every 15 minutes. The café even provides umbrellas, ponchos, and wellington boots for those who want to splash around and take photos before they come inside to dry off.

Inside, Rain Report offers a warm and inviting escape, featuring lush greenery, cozy seating, and a moody color palette. Guests can sip on hot drinks while soaking in the calming sounds of rain and watching the lifelike simulated weather unfold through expansive windows. Throughout the café, screens display rainy scenes alongside real-time weather data from the regions where the café’s coffee beans are sourced.

Even Rain Report’s high-end food and drink is weather-inspired. You can indulge in a storm-themed pastry infused with smoky black pepper and pink peppercorn, fluffy homemade kaimak with crispy kadaif noodles reminiscent of white clouds, or a vibrant, rainbow-inspired croissant. You can also order a green tea and lavender drink called Winter Fog that looks just like a fluffy cloud.

Occasionally, Rain Report transforms its space into a winter wonderland, replacing the rain with a magical snowfall. On these special days, the courtyard floor is covered in a layer of realistic snow, while perfectly fluffy snowdrops appear to fall from the sky. The café also updates its menu with holiday-themed treats to match the wintry atmosphere.

Check out some clips from this amazing café below and follow Rain Report on Instagram for updates.

A café in Seoul called Rain Report lets you experience rainfall every day, creating a cozy, immersive atmosphere all 365 days of the year.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Angela Giakas (@angelagiakas)

Rain Report’s outdoor courtyard lets visitors fully embrace the rain with simulated rain showers every 15 minutes.

The café even provides umbrellas, ponchos, and wellington boots for those who want to splash around and take photos before they come inside to dry off.

Inside, guests can get cozy while watching the lifelike rain showers unfold through expansive windows.

Even the snacks and drinks are weather-themed.

The café also occasionally hosts snow days, transforming the space into a winter wonderland—no matter the season.

Take a look at behind-the-scenes clips from Glow Seoul’s journey in creating Rain Report.

Rain Report: WebsiteInstagram

All images via RAINREPORT and Angela Giakas.

Related Articles:

Artists Suspend 14,000 Prescription Lenses in Japanese Forest Like an Enchanting Rainstorm

You Can Eat a Tiny Mount Fuji at This Japanese Cafe

Architects Place Innovative Open Garden in Center of Seoul Skyscraper

Cat Café in Shanghai is the Pawfect Hangout for Adventurous Felines

Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Originally from Northern Ireland, she is an artist now based in Berlin. After graduating with a BA in Fashion and Textile Design in 2013, Emma decided to combine her love of art with her passion for writing. Emma has contributed to various art and culture publications, with an aim to promote and share the work of inspiring modern creatives. While she writes every day, she’s also devoted to her own creative outlet—Emma hand-draws illustrations and is currently learning 2D animation.
Read all posts from Emma Taggart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Maria Zamyatina
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Anna Sokolova
Floor Geibels
Anna Zakirova
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Street Artist JR Designs Stunning Carriage for the Orient Express
USPS Will Release Stamp Honoring the Iconic Betty White in 2025
Prada and Axiom Space Join Forces to Design Spacesuits to Be Used in the Artemis III Lunar Mission
Yamaha Builds Electric Guitars Out of Upcycled Instrument Manufacturing Wood Scraps
LEGO Opens Immersive ‘Superpowers Studios’ in Paris Allowing Visitors To Touch and Play with Art
Explore the World of Studio Ghibli Wherever You Are With This Free Printable Board Game

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Man Builds UFO-Shaped Jet Boat From Scratch and Drives It on a River
Insightful Color Atlas Shows Incredible Hues Fungi Can Produce
1,800 Hand-Painted Tiles Form Incredible Tree of Life Mural Filled With Fauna and Flora
Man Cycles 264 Miles Across London to “Draw” Olympics-Inspired Map Art With GPS
Titanium Heart Successfully Implanted Into Human for the First Time
Take a Look at the Evolution of the Olympic Torch Through the Years

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.