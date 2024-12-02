Korean Café Makes It Look Like It’s a Rainy Day Every Day Through Immersive Illusions

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 레인리포트 | Rain Report (@rainreport_official)

If you love rainy days, Rain Report in Seoul, South Korea, should be on your radar. This one-of-a-kind café lets you experience rainfall every day, creating a cozy, immersive atmosphere all 365 days of the year. Designed by the creative minds at Glow Seoul, the incredible space feels like its own self-contained ecosystem nestled in the middle of a residential area in Itaewon.

Rain Report’s outdoor area lets visitors fully embrace the rain with simulated rain showers every 15 minutes. The café even provides umbrellas, ponchos, and wellington boots for those who want to splash around and take photos before they come inside to dry off.

Inside, Rain Report offers a warm and inviting escape, featuring lush greenery, cozy seating, and a moody color palette. Guests can sip on hot drinks while soaking in the calming sounds of rain and watching the lifelike simulated weather unfold through expansive windows. Throughout the café, screens display rainy scenes alongside real-time weather data from the regions where the café’s coffee beans are sourced.

Even Rain Report’s high-end food and drink is weather-inspired. You can indulge in a storm-themed pastry infused with smoky black pepper and pink peppercorn, fluffy homemade kaimak with crispy kadaif noodles reminiscent of white clouds, or a vibrant, rainbow-inspired croissant. You can also order a green tea and lavender drink called Winter Fog that looks just like a fluffy cloud.

Occasionally, Rain Report transforms its space into a winter wonderland, replacing the rain with a magical snowfall. On these special days, the courtyard floor is covered in a layer of realistic snow, while perfectly fluffy snowdrops appear to fall from the sky. The café also updates its menu with holiday-themed treats to match the wintry atmosphere.

Check out some clips from this amazing café below and follow Rain Report on Instagram for updates.

Take a look at behind-the-scenes clips from Glow Seoul’s journey in creating Rain Report.

Rain Report: Website | Instagram

