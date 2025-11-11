Home / Art / Sculpture

KAWS Reimagines Renaissance Art With Modern Twist Highlighting Our Dependence on Technology

By Eva Baron on November 11, 2025
“The Message,” 2025, on view at the Palazzo Strozzi in Florence. (Photo: Ela Bialkowska / OKNO Studio)

“The Message,” 2025, on view at the Palazzo Strozzi in Florence. (Photo: Ela Bialkowska / OKNO Studio)

Contrary to expectation, world-renowned artist and designer KAWS doesn’t just find inspiration in pop culture—at least, that much is made clear in his latest project. This time, the artist looks backward, wandering all the way back to the Renaissance to mine its iconography for contemporary meaning. The result is The Message, a monumental installation that was recently unveiled at the Fondazione Palazzo Strozzi in Florence.

Framed by the museum’s Renaissance courtyard and its classical architecture, The Message reimagines The Annunciation, Fra Angelico’s 15th-century masterpiece. The inspiring fresco depicts the archangel Gabriel visiting the Virgin Mary, who greets him while sitting inside on a wooden chair.

For his own 21st century rendition, KAWS also stages what appears to be a divine encounter, mirroring Gabriel and Mary’s poses through his own iconic characters, BFF and Companion. At first glance, it looks like the pair are engaged in a heartfelt conversation, BFF standing and imploring, and Companion seated and reflective, much like Angelico’s composition. Look closer, however, and it becomes clear that these wooden statues are in fact deeply isolated from one another.

KAWS isn’t subtle when diagnosing the source of that isolation. The mobile phone is at the heart of The Message, remixing what exactly constitutes divinity, alienation, and communication in our modern age. With this in mind, BFF suddenly transforms from a cordial friend to a confrontational figure, seemingly demanding that Companion glance up at what BFF is presenting him on his phone. Companion, in turn, remains glued to his own phone, his head bowed and fingers poised to continue swiping across his screen. In this arrangement, technology—not an archangel—is positioned as a divine object and messenger, one that can bridge the gap between the sacred and the profane.

Whether or not that gap is actually bridged is, of course, a whole other matter. In The Annunciation, Virgin Mary accepts Gabriel, meeting him with an equally attentive gaze. In The Message, however, that possibility simply doesn’t emerge: Companion has no interest in tearing himself away from his phone. And, even if he did, he wouldn’t meet the eyes of a friend—he would meet the glow of a screen. Today, the digital world may be a privileged mode of socialization; but, as KAWS suggests, it may not be an ideal one.

The Message is a work that I imagined in dialogue with one of the fathers of the Renaissance,” KAWS explains. “It’s about communicating, it’s about people, what’s said and what’s lost. I feel it’s a contemporary interpretation of a very old idea.”

The Message is part of a new exhibition dedicated to the work of Fra Angelico, now on view at the Palazzo Strozzi through January 25, 2026.

For his latest project at the Palazzo Strozzi in Florence, KAWS reimagined Fra Angelico’s 15th-century fresco The Annunciation.

“The Message,” 2025, on view at the Palazzo Strozzi in Florence. (Photo: Ela Bialkowska / OKNO Studio)

“The Message,” 2025, on view at the Palazzo Strozzi in Florence. (Photo: Ela Bialkowska / OKNO Studio)

Fra Angelico, “The Annunciation,” ca. 1440–1445, fresco.

Fra Angelico, “The Annunciation,” ca. 1440–1445, fresco. (Photo: Gleb Simonov via Wikimedia Commons, Public domain)

“The Message,” 2025, on view at the Palazzo Strozzi in Florence. (Photo: Ela Bialkowska / OKNO Studio)

“The Message,” 2025, on view at the Palazzo Strozzi in Florence. (Photo: Ela Bialkowska / OKNO Studio)

“The Message,” 2025, on view at the Palazzo Strozzi in Florence. (Photo: Ela Bialkowska / OKNO Studio)

“The Message,” 2025, on view at the Palazzo Strozzi in Florence. (Photo: Ela Bialkowska / OKNO Studio)

The installation questions how technology has impacted our methods of communication, and how mobile phones, like angels, can be seen as divine messengers.

“The Message,” 2025, on view at the Palazzo Strozzi in Florence. (Photo: Ela Bialkowska / OKNO Studio)

“The Message,” 2025, on view at the Palazzo Strozzi in Florence. (Photo: Ela Bialkowska / OKNO Studio)

“The Message,” 2025, on view at the Palazzo Strozzi in Florence. (Photo: Ela Bialkowska / OKNO Studio)

“The Message,” 2025, on view at the Palazzo Strozzi in Florence. (Photo: Ela Bialkowska / OKNO Studio)

“The Message,” 2025, on view at the Palazzo Strozzi in Florence. (Photo: Ela Bialkowska / OKNO Studio)

“The Message,” 2025, on view at the Palazzo Strozzi in Florence. (Photo: Ela Bialkowska / OKNO Studio)

Fondazione Palazzo Strozzi: Website | Instagram

All images via Palazzo Strozzi’s press center.

Related Articles:

Pharrell Williams x NIGO Announce ‘Japa Valley’ With Giant KAWS Sculpture at the Center

150-Foot Sculpture of a Pink Rabbit Lies Down in Front of Indonesia’s Prambanan Temple

JR Unveils Giant Installation of Athlete Jumping Over Hong Kong’s Bamboo Scaffolding

Eva Baron

Eva Baron is a Queens–based Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Eva graduated with a degree in Art History and English from Swarthmore College, and has previously worked in book publishing and at galleries. She has since transitioned to a career as a full-time writer, having written content for Elle Decor, Publishers Weekly, Louis Vuitton, Maison Margiela, and more. Beyond writing, Eva enjoys beading jewelry, replaying old video games, and doing the daily crossword.
Read all posts from Eva Baron
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Maria Zamyatina
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Dimitra Milan
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Life-Sized Concrete Cars Are Submerged To Create Artificial Coral Reefs in Miami
Thought-Provoking Sculptures Offer Powerful Reminder of Humankind’s Potential
James Turrell’s Largest-Ever ‘Skyspace’ Will Open in Denmark Next Summer
Es Devlin To Present Trio of Artworks for Miami Art Week
Artist Carves Monumental Celebration of Love Into Pristine Archipelago Sand
Ruth Asawa’s Landmark Retrospective Has Landed in New York at the MoMA

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Composer Rewired an Old Pay Phone To Play Local Bird Sounds
teamLab Transforms Osaka’s Botanical Garden Into a Living Work of Art at Night
Japan’s First Underwater Sculpture Is a Serene Meditation on Rebirth and Renewal
Monumental Digital Screens of Impressionist Paintings Offer a Novel Way To View Great Art
Artist Kara Walker Transforms Toppled Confederate Monument Into Haunting Sculpture
Kyoto Is Now Home to teamLab’s Largest Museum of Immersive Installations

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.