Society of Photographers 2025 Contest Announces Its Astounding Winners

Throughout 2025, members of The Society of Photographers had the opportunity to submit their work to a Monthly Image Competition. And each month, photographs would be judged, with the cream of the crop marked as a Gold Award-winning image across one of the 28 categories. This acknowledgement then shortlisted a photograph for the 2025 Photographer of the Year competition, where the winners were just announced.

Of the nearly 6,000 photographs in the competition, Therese Asplund won the prestigious title of 2025 Photographer of the Year. Her striking image features four small birds on a branch against a stark white background.

The clarity of the image displays the creatures’ distinctive personalities. One is sitting firmly on the branch, staring at the others as they struggle to gain purchase on the already-full bench. Another appears to fret, looking like it’s going to slip, and a story inevitably builds in the mind of the viewer. The strong visual made the image a standout and ultimately worthy of the top title. “Demonstrating outstanding skill, narrative depth, and execution,” the competition’s judges write, “this bold and distinctive image emerged as a clear standout and generated animated discussion among the judges.”

Second and third places were also awarded. Norwegian photographer Cecilie Stuedal won second place for a dramatic photo of a red fox snapping at a crab in mid-air, while British photographer Terry Donnelly was awarded third place for a seemingly double image featuring the reflection of a pilot in a window as they hover above the city below.

Scroll down to see a selection of winning images from the 2025 competition. Then, visit The Society of Photographers and learn more about the professional organization.

