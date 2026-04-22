Legendary Photographer Steve McCurry Picked the Winners of This Photo Contest

The All About Photo Awards has recently announced the winning images of its 11th competition themed The Mind’s Eye. Hand-selected by juror and legendary photographer Steve McCurry, the lauded photos showcase the breadth, beauty, and complexity that shape our world today. McCurry picked a total of 45 winning images that represent photographers in 15 countries and across four continents. In their own ways, each contemporary photo offers a peek into diverse cultures around the world. Taken together, they show how we’re all connected, despite distance and circumstance.

The contest awarded five top photographs and 40 merit awards. Of them, Matt McClain won First Place for his image titled Window to the Past. The alluring composition features a foreground of a misted, foggy window in Colonial Williamsburg, Virginia. We gaze at a quiet scene of a woman, dressed in traditional attire, as she sits at a table. The window in the composition also reflects the background behind the photographer, creating a complex look forward and backward.

“This image was part of a story looking at the life of founding father, Thomas Jefferson,” McClain explains. “He was a resident of Williamsburg in different periods of his life. Jefferson was the principal writer of the Declaration of Independence. As the 250th anniversary of the United States approaches, his legacy still echoes throughout the places he once lived.”

Scroll down to see a selection of winning images and learn the stories behind them. Then head over to the website to see even more.

The All About Photo Awards has recently announced the winning images of its 11th competition.

The winning images were hand-selected by juror and legendary photographer Steve McCurry.

The lauded photos showcase the breadth, beauty, and complexity that shape our world today.

All About Photo: Website

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by All About Photo.