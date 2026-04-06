Visually Stunning Vista Wins the 19th International Garden Photographer of the Year

Focusing on the genres of garden, plant, flower, and botanical photography, the International Garden Photographer of the Year (IGPOTY) has recently announced the winners of its 19th competition. The lauded images showcase spectacular vistas and the up-close beauty of the flowers and creatures that call them home. Each offers a powerful reminder of the world’s beauty, a subtle nod to how much we have to lose if we don’t act to maintain the health of our planet.

IGPOTY has nine single-image category winners and one Overall Winner award. Photographer Mark Hetherington took the top prize in Competition 19 for his image titled Grange Fell Last Night. The idyllic landscape appears to be something out of a fairytale, showcasing a rainbow array of hues. In the foreground, purple flowers lead to verdant greens and wistful blues as the composition extends toward mountains in the distance.

Hetherington’s scene is breathtaking, and the judges agreed. “The winning photograph depicts a stunning landscape vista, full of plant life, with layers of color and tactile textures, and through a well-balanced composition, truly immerses us in the scene. The use of multiple exposures has allowed us to see the environment in all its glory–many congratulations to Mark,” shares Tyrone McGlinchey FLS FRSA, Managing Director, Head Judge, IGPOTY.

Scroll down to see the winners of the IGPOTY Competition 19. The runners-up and third-place winners are available for viewing on the IGPOTY website.

The International Garden Photographer of the Year (IGPOTY) has recently announced the winners of its 19th competition.

The contest recognizes the best images in the genres of garden, plant, flower, and botanical photography.

International Garden Photographer of the Year: Website | Instagram | Facebook

My Modern Met granted permission to use photos by International Garden Photographer of the Year.