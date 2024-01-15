31 Incredible Winners of the 2023 Black & White Photo Contest

The reFocus Awards has announced the winners of its Black & White Photo Contest. Images from 77 different countries were entered into the competition, which celebrates today's most exceptional black-and-white images. The contest awarded winners in both professional and non-professional categories, with professional photographer Bill Pack taking home first place.

Pack's artistic images that highlight the sensual curves of an automobile beat out the competition. His imagery also won a Gold award in the Fine Art and Minimalism categories. As the founder and CEO of a creative studio specializing in automotive imagery, Pack let his expertise shine through in a series that he calls CarScapes.

Serkan Doğuş, who works as a customs officer in Turkey, won the overall prize on the non-professional side for his series of photos documenting hundreds of sheep moving out to pasture. Taken in the eastern city of Tatvan, Doğuş expertly captured the light and shadow created as the sheep kicked up dust along the way.

In an interview, Doğuş summed up why he is passionate about black and white photography and the advantages that it brings to his images: “When capturing the moment, the introduction of color into the equation shifts the intense emotions [and] somehow lightens the dramatic nature of the moment. Removing color from the scene reflects pure emotive feelings of my heart and what my eyes saw.”

Winners were also named in 19 different categories ranging from Architecture to Fashion & Beauty to Domestic Animals. Each category allows the contest to highlight the myriad ways that black and white photography can be used. In the case of Hilda Champion‘s Gold award image from the Architecture category, it allows us to focus on the sleek lines of Copenhagen's aquarium. For Antonio Flores, an image devoid of color allows him to create a moody street scene that has now earned him second place in the competition.

Take a look at all of the professional category winners, as well as the non-professional overall winners and then check out even more gorgeous black and white imagery over in the winners gallery.

Here are the winners of the 2023 reFocus Awards' Black & White Photo Contest.

There were separate divisions for professional and non-professional photographers.

Aside from the overall winners, top images were selected in 19 diverse categories.

