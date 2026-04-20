2026 Sony World Photography Awards Reveals Incredible Winners of the Professional Competition

The Sony World Photography Awards has announced its 2026 overall winners, and the creative possibilities within the field are on full display. The lauded images include portraiture, landscapes, and compositions that blur the line between photography and fine art. Among the winning photographs emerges the prestigious Photographer of the Year award. In 2026—the 19th edition of the competition—Citlali Fabián won for her series Bilha, Stories of my Sisters.

If Fabián’s name sounds familiar in this competition, it’s because she won the Latin America Professional Award put on by the organization. Her collection of photographs features portraits of inspiring women in southern Mexico and weaves digital illustrations within the overall images. Doing so adds another layer of storytelling while also showcasing the collaboration among activists and artists from Indigenous communities in the region.

“It is a massive honor to receive this award for Bilha, Stories of My Sisters, a series that is deeply connected to my heart and my people,” Fabián says. “I hope this recognition will help to spread the voice not only about my work, but also about the amazing efforts and work of the women in this project. They are truly inspiring and a force of hope for their communities and beyond.”

Fabián was selected from the 10 Professional competition category winners, whose photographs rose to the top from the staggering 430,000 images submitted. In addition to the professional categories—such as Environment, Wildlife and Nature, and Perspective—there are additional awards, including the Open Photographer of the Year. Elle Leontiev won for her portrait of Phillip Yamah, a self-taught volcano scientist. Prizes were also awarded for Student Photographer of the Year and Youth Photographer of the Year.

Scroll down to see more winners. Then, visit the official website to see the winners and shortlisted entries across all the contests.

The 2026 Sony World Photography Awards have announced the winners of the professional competition.

The 19th edition features 10 winners in the Professional competition category.

The competition also awards the Open Photographer of the Year, the Student Photographer of the Year, and the Youth Photographer of the Year.

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My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by the Sony World Photography Awards.