Home / Science

Man Who Let Snakes Bite Him 200+ Times Helps Create Antivenom With His Blood

By Jessica Stewart on May 5, 2025
Vipera ammodytes showing its fangs

Photo: taviphoto/Depositphotos

Most people would avoid snake venom at any cost, but Tim Friede is not your average person. Over the past 20 years, the former truck mechanic has received over 200 snake bites and injected himself with venom cocktails over 700 times. Now, his blood could lead scientists to a breakthrough universal antivenom, which could help the 1.8 to 2.7 million people bitten by venomous snakes every year.

But why did Friede start injecting himself with snake venom in the first place? It all started with his own snake collection, his desire to keep himself safe, and a bit of curiosity. Initially, Friede documented his work on YouTube and began injecting himself with small amounts of venom. He then slowly increased the dosage to build up immunity and allowed the snake to bite him.

“At first, it was very scary,” Friede tells NBC News. “But the more you do it, the better you get at it, the more calm you become with it.”

Over the years, he continued to build up immunities to a wide variety of deadly snake venoms, and eventually, he began reaching out to scientists to see if anyone would be interested in studying his blood. While Friede's “experiment” is certainly not recommended, it did eventually lead him to connect with Dr. Jacob Glanville, chief executive of biotech company Centivax, and Columbia University Structural Vaccinologist Professor Peter Kwong.

“Oh, wow, this is very unusual,” Kwong recalls thinking when hearing about Friede. “We had a very special individual with amazing antibodies that he created over 18 years.”

In a study published in Cell, Dr. Glanville and a team of researchers shared their findings when examining Friede's blood. Specifically, they identified two antibodies that neutralize a wide range of snake venoms. While the research is early—and has only been tested on mice—there is hope that Friede's blood can lead to a broad antivenom.

With over 100,000 deaths a year, and nearly three times as many paralyzations and amputations caused by snake bites, this is promising news. However, researchers caution that there is still a lot of work to do, with human trials bound to take place many years in the future. For now, the treatment appears effective against the group of snakes that include mambas and cobras, which use neurotoxins to paralyze victims, but not against vipers such as rattlers, which use hemotoxins to attack the blood.

Still, it's a big step forward given that the toxins in venom vary from species to species. The ability to have one antivenom that covers a wide spectrum of snakes would go a long way in saving lives.

Professor Kwong also remains hopeful that they'll eventually be able to cover all snakes in one antivenom or, at worst, develop two antivenoms that would cover both families of venomous snakes. He says, “I think in the next 10 or 15 years we'll have something effective against each one of those toxin classes.”

For Friede, who is now Centivax's director of herpetology, the results confirm that his initial experiment was for the greater good. “I just kept pushing and pushing and pushing as hard as I could push,” he explains, “for the people who are 8,000 miles away from me who die from snakebite.”

A man named Tim Friede has purposely been bitten by snakes over 200 times, all in the name of science and creating an antidote.

He has even injected himself with venom more than 700 times.

Hear Friede and Dr. Jacob Glanville discuss their quest to discover a universal antivenom.

Tim Friede: Facebook | YouTube

Source: ‘Unparalleled' snake antivenom made from man bitten 200 times; Snakes have bitten this man hundreds of times. His blood could help save lives; Snake venom protection by a cocktail of varespladib and broadly neutralizing human antibodies

Related Articles:

Photographer Spends 10 Days Tracking Down Snakes in Namibia

Scientists Develop a Vaccine That Could Help Save the Honey Bees

Photographer Survives Deadly Snake Bite While Taking Colorful Serpent Portraits

Scientists Develop Antiviral Chewing Gum Fighting Up to 95% of Flu and Herpes Virus Transmission

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Staff Editor and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book "Street Art Stories Roma" and most recently contributed to "Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini." You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
Read all posts from Jessica Stewart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Maria Zamyatina
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

90-Year-Old Who Devoted Over Half Her Life To Rescuing Animals Has No Plans to Ever Stop
Study Says Dogs Can Smell Your Stress and It Affects How They Behave
Mysterious Ancestor Connecting All Life on Earth Is 200 Million Years Older Than We Thought
Engineers Develop T-Rex Leather Handbags Made From Dinosaur DNA
New Study Suggests Chimpanzees May Enjoy “Social Drinking” Just Like Humans
New ‘Little Beasts’ Exhibition Explores the Intersections of Natural History and Art

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Researchers Say They’ve Discovered “Unprecedented” New Color No One Has Ever Seen Before
Researchers Learn More About Evolution of Language by Putting a Human Gene in Mice
Watch an Octopus Hitch a Ride on a Shark in “Sharktopus” Footage Captured by Scientists
Blind Goat With Anxiety Finds Comfort in Her Cozy Duck Costume
Study Finds That Dogs Can Tell if Someone Is Untrustworthy
Photographer Travels 900 Miles To Capture Unusual Orange Snowy Owl

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.