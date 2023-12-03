Home / Photography / Astrophotography

Breathtaking Timelapse Captures How the Sun Looks During Intense Solar Storms

By Regina Sienra on December 3, 2023

Solar storms are one of the most fascinating astronomical events. These magnetic eruptions remind us that the surface of our sun is anything but static. It is also thanks to this phenomenon that we get to experience the Northern Lights. A few weeks ago, Miguel Claro, a Portugal-based astrophotographer, captured the sun as it approached its maximum activity in its 11-year solar cycle. The result is a mesmerizing timelapse that shows the dance of the solar flares.

“On the 12th of October 2023, I took a solar timelapse of an entire full disc of the sun, showing a lot of interesting features in motion, such as eruptive prominences, filaments, active regions with minor flares, small spicules dancing like hair in the wind, and a delicate waved line of plasma floating hundreds of kilometers above the sun’s surface, stuck by the strong magnetic fields, until has been released into space in a blink of an eye,” writes Claro.

The astrophotographer explains that the video shows the chromosphere while the sun is rotating over the course of three hours. “The timelapse sequence was captured from Dark Sky Alqueva territory with a Player One Saturn-M SQR camera and a Lunt telescope LS100, generating three terabytes of data,” he adds. “The final result is a 5K high-resolution solar movie comprising 246 images over the course of about three hours, between UT 11:05 and UT 14:08.” Claro is no stranger to capturing the sun's striking beauty. Before this timelapse, he shared some still images of the sun, a unique take on the latest annular eclipse, and a virtual reality VR360° of the Earth's star based on one of his images.

Follow Claro on Instagram so you never miss an update, and be sure to visit Claro's website to support his work and buy a print of his images.

Astrophotographer Miguel Claro captured the sun as it approached its maximum activity in its 11-year solar cycle. The result is a mesmerizing timelapse of a solar storm.

Miguel Claro: Website | Instagram 
h/t: [PetaPixel]

Related Articles:

Solar Storm Causes Neon-Pink Northern Lights To Fill the Sky

Solar Telescope Captures Stunning Close-up Pictures of the Sun’s Surface

Perfectly Timed Photo Frames a Solar Eclipse Around a Man Leading a Camel in the Desert

JWST Captures Image of “Baby Star” Similar to What Our Sun Looked Like Billions of Years Ago

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Margherita Cole
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Floor Geibels
Demi Lang
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Stars Align for Photographer in this Rare Photo of an Aurora, STEVE, and the Milky Way
Astrophotographer Uses 2,000 Images To Create 8K Time-Lapse of “Ring of Fire” Eclipse
Astrophotographer Shares Creative Process for Taking the Perfect Milky Way Photo
Astrophotographer Captures All Four Supermoons of 2023 and Combines Them Into One Image
Rare Photos of the Aurora Australis (Southern Lights) Filling the Sky With Energy
Astrophotographer Travels to Remote Location to Capture Photo of ISS Transit

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

15 Dazzling Winners of the 2023 Astronomy Photographer of the Year Contest
Incredible Photo of JetBlue Flight Passing Over Blue Supermoon
Dentist Spends His Weekends in the Alps Creating Incredible Astrophotography
Innovative Device Lets You Turn Your Smartphone Into a Smart Telescope
Spectacular Finalists of the 2023 Astronomy Photographer of the Year Contest Explore the Stars and Beyond
Astrophotographer Captures Astronauts on a Spacewalk While the ISS Crosses the Sun

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.