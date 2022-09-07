Home / Inspiring / Good News

30 Sweet Photos of Children on Their Adoption Day After Years of Being in Foster Care

By Sara Barnes on September 7, 2022

The nonprofit organization Together We Rise (TWR) is using its social media platforms to shine a spotlight on foster children who were adopted into their “forever families.” In a series of heartwarming images, beaming children share how long they were in foster care before being formally adopted and having their lives forever changed.

The happy children pose with signs that reveal how long they spent in foster care. For all, it was a long time coming—in many cases, several years or more. The wonderful celebration for these families is a reminder that there are many more children like them hoping for a similar outcome.

It’s what makes TWR’s work so important. The organization was established over a decade ago and comprises young adults and former foster youth. It seeks to improve the lives of children in U.S. foster care, who are often forgotten or neglected by the public. This includes providing resources like school supplies, bikes, and suitcases so that kids don’t have to put their belongings in trash bags when traveling from home to home.

The social media campaign of sweet adoption stories is another way TWR affects change. “With so much negative news surrounding foster care we just want highlight the positive with amazing adoptions that are happening every day,” TWR Executive Director, Gianna Dahlia, explained.

“There are many negative stereotypes surrounding kids in foster care, but they are just children who want loving families—and there are families out there fighting for them,” she said. “We just want to inspire those families either going the process or considering the adoption process that it can be done and it is worth it.”

The nonprofit organization Together We Rise is using its social media platforms to shine a spotlight on foster children who were adopted into their “forever families.”

Beaming children share how long they were in foster care before being formally adopted and having their lives forever changed.

The happy children pose with signs that reveal how long they spent in foster care.

For all, it was a long time coming—in many cases, it took several years or more to get adopted.

Together We Rise: Website | Instagram | Facebook

Related Articles:

Teen Starts His Own Lawn Care Business To Help Cover the Cost of His Adoption

Boy Invites His Entire Kindergarten Class to His Official Adoption Hearing

Disney Princesses Showed Up to Surprise a 5-Year-Old Girl at Her Adoption Hearing

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met, Manager of My Modern Met Store, and co-host of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled 'Embroidered Life' that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Demi Lang
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

News Anchor Has “Beginnings of a Stroke” on Live TV, Colleagues Rush To Help
Cat Saves Owner From a Heart Attack by Jumping on Her Chest
All-Black Female American Airline Crew Flies to Honor Bessie Coleman
This Is How a Crowd in Argentina Reunited a Lost Boy With His Dad
President Biden Announces $10K Student Loan Forgiveness for Millions of Americans
Missing Senior Dog Found Alive 500 Feet Deep Down in a Cave Two Months Later

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

London Museum Is Returning Over 70 Pieces of Looted Art to Nigeria
Couple Finds Love Through a “Poorly Drawn Cat” and Gets Married 3 Years Later
YouTuber Scours Unclaimed Baggage Store To Reunite Travelers With Their Lost Luggage
Conservation Group Finds Tiger Population Is 40% Larger Than Previously Thought
Southwest Airlines Welcomes First-Ever Mother and Daughter Pilot Duo
Very Good Dog Is Trained To Collect Discarded Baseball Bats

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.