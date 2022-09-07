30 Sweet Photos of Children on Their Adoption Day After Years of Being in Foster Care

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Together We Rise™️ (@togetherwerise)

The nonprofit organization Together We Rise (TWR) is using its social media platforms to shine a spotlight on foster children who were adopted into their “forever families.” In a series of heartwarming images, beaming children share how long they were in foster care before being formally adopted and having their lives forever changed.

The happy children pose with signs that reveal how long they spent in foster care. For all, it was a long time coming—in many cases, several years or more. The wonderful celebration for these families is a reminder that there are many more children like them hoping for a similar outcome.

It’s what makes TWR’s work so important. The organization was established over a decade ago and comprises young adults and former foster youth. It seeks to improve the lives of children in U.S. foster care, who are often forgotten or neglected by the public. This includes providing resources like school supplies, bikes, and suitcases so that kids don’t have to put their belongings in trash bags when traveling from home to home.

The social media campaign of sweet adoption stories is another way TWR affects change. “With so much negative news surrounding foster care we just want highlight the positive with amazing adoptions that are happening every day,” TWR Executive Director, Gianna Dahlia, explained.

“There are many negative stereotypes surrounding kids in foster care, but they are just children who want loving families—and there are families out there fighting for them,” she said. “We just want to inspire those families either going the process or considering the adoption process that it can be done and it is worth it.”

