Home / Animals

Tokitae the Orca Will Finally Be Freed After More Than 50 Years in Captivity

By Regina Sienra on April 3, 2023
Lolita AKA Tokitae the whale during a show at the miami seaquarium in 2013

Photo: kmiragaya/Depositphotos

After over 50 years in captivity, Tokitae the orca is finally going home to the sea. The killer whale, who was formerly known as Lolita, will be relocated thanks to the work of animals rights advocates, Indigenous leaders, and non-profit organizations who wish to see this creature live in peace for the rest of her days.

Tokitae lives at the Miami Seaquarium in what is considered the smallest whale enclosure in North America. Since she is thought to be about 57 years old, the orca is also widely believed to be the oldest living orca in captivity. Tokitae's life away from home began in 1970, when she was taken from Penn Cove, off the coast of Washington State. It is believed that she was about four years old when that happened. According to The Guardian, Tokitae's relatives are still alive, including the 90-year-old orca believed to be her mother.

The project to have Tokitae freed was announced at a joint press conference featuring members of the Miami Seaquarium; The Dolphin Company, the business that owns the park; Friends of Toki, a non-profit that has pushed for the whale's freedom and has welfare checks done on her every month; Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava; and philanthropist Jim Irsay, owner of the Indianapolis Colts, who has provided financial support to the relocation project. “Today, March 30th, for the first time ever, a private company with marine mammals under human care, and a non-profit animal welfare organization, executed a binding agreement with one goal—return the beloved Lolita to her home waters,” the Seaquarium wrote.

Fortunately, Tokitae's health has improved and remained steady over the last few months after a round of infections she suffered due to the size of her enclosure, which is what eventually led her to be pulled from display in 2022.

Tokitae is a southern resident orca, a group that was added to the endangered species list in 2005. According to NBC News, as of August the population was of about 70 orcas, after they peaked at 97 in 1996 before experiencing a decline.

Some advocates have raised questions about how the whale's health could be affected by the move, or whether she would be able to fend for herself in the wild, but the dedicated relocation process will address those issues. The target is to move her in 18 to 24 months, as she has to be re-trained to hunt and the logistics of the physical cross-country move have yet to be determined.

“To all of you who care, we want to thank you for your care and concern of Toki, the most important thing is Toki's long-term wellbeing, and together, guided by the experts, we will continue to do what's best for her,” said Mayor Cava. As for Irsay, he says he knows she wants to get to free waters. “She’s lived this long to have this opportunity.”

After over 50 years in captivity, Tokitae the orca is finally going home. Widely believed to be the oldest living orca in captivity, she was taken from her home off the coast of Washington and has been living at the Miami Seaquarium.

Lolita AKA Tokitae the whale during a show at the miami seaquarium in 2014

Photo: ventdusud/Depositphotos

The target is to move her in 18 to 24 months, as she has to be re-trained to hunt and the logistics of the physical cross-country move have yet to be determined.

Lolita AKA Tokitae the whale during a show at the miami seaquarium in 2013

Photo: kmiragaya/Depositphotos

Friends of Toki: Website
Miami Seaquarium: Website | Instagram
The Dolphin Company: Website | Instagram
h/t: [The Guardian]

Related Articles:

Photographer Chronicles a Magical Week of Swimming With Orcas in Norway

Lolita the Orca May Soon Go Free After Decades of Forced Captivity

Photographer Creates Dreamy Escapism With Stunning Stitched Images of Orcas and Sunsets

World’s Oldest Living Orca Is 105 and Spreading a Much Needed Message About Conservation

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Melissa de Nobrega
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Florida Principal Fired for Showing Michelangelo’s ‘David’ in Class Is Invited to Italy
Study Suggests That Early Retirement Can Cause Cognitive Decline
Charming Animal Portraits of Farm-ilies Across North America
88% of Britons Who Took in Ukrainian Refugees Would Do It Again
Cute Calf Is Born With a Smiley Face Marking on Its Body
Paleontologists Discover Fossil of an Enormous 340-Pound Penguin in New Zealand

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

French Bulldogs Are Now the Most Popular Dog Breed in the U.S.
‘Queen’ Guitarist Brian May Is Knighted by King Charles III at Buckingham Palace
Scientists Develop a Vaccine That Could Help Save the Honey Bees
Paris’ Iconic Notre Dame Cathedral Is Reopening to the Public in 2024
Van Dyck Painting Bought for $600 Sells for $3 Million at Auction
Lost Dog Finds Its Way Back to Former Animal Shelter, Rings the Doorbell for Help

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.