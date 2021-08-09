Home / Crafts

British Diver Tom Daley Reveals His Completed Tokyo Olympics Knitted Cardigan

By Margherita Cole on August 9, 2021
Tom Daley Completes Olympic Knitted Cardigan

After closing out the Tokyo 2020 Olympics with four medals, British diver Tom Daley unveiled his other great accomplishment of the summer—an Olympics-inspired knitted cardigan. He posted images and a reel of the white garment on his knitting Instagram called @madewithlovebytomdaley and received heaps of praise from his thousands of followers.

Similar to his knitted medal pouch, Daley wanted to merge Great Britain with Japan in this cardigan. It features both Japanese characters and the Union Jack flag. “When I got to Tokyo, I wanted to make something that would remind me of these games. Something that I could say I had made in Tokyo, during the Olympics!” the athlete said in an Instagram post. “I did a @teamgb logo on the back, with a flag and GBR on the shoulders and Tokyo embroidered onto the front!”

Daley began knitting during the first COVID-19 lockdown and has continued to nurture his hobby during the Toky0 2020 Olympics. In addition to the cardigan, he also makes charming dog sweaters and colorful sweaters for himself and his family.

Scroll down to see more images of Daley's creation, and follow the athlete on his knitting Instagram to keep up to date with his latest creations.

British diver Tom Daley completes his Tokyo Olympics knitted cardigan.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tom Daley (@madewithlovebytomdaley)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tom Daley (@madewithlovebytomdaley)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tom Daley (@madewithlovebytomdaley)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tom Daley (@madewithlovebytomdaley)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tom Daley (@madewithlovebytomdaley)

Here are some of his other knitted creations:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tom Daley (@madewithlovebytomdaley)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tom Daley (@madewithlovebytomdaley)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tom Daley (@madewithlovebytomdaley)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tom Daley (@madewithlovebytomdaley)

Tom Daley: Instagram

All images via Instagram.

Related Articles:

Olympian Tom Daley Shares Inspiring Message for LGBTQ+ Youth After Gold Medal Win

Two Olympians Decide to Share a Gold Medal After a Heartwarming Tie

Sunisa Lee Earns Olympic Gold in Gymnastics Cementing Herself as a Superstar

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. When she’s not writing, Margherita continues to develop her creative practice in sequential art.
Read all posts from Margherita Cole
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Koi-Inspired Ceramics Playfully Capture the Movements of the Colorful Fish
8 Back-to-School DIY Crafts for the Whole Family to Enjoy
Artist Transforms Plants Into Miniature Hand-Woven Vessels
Everything You Need to Learn the Ancient Art of Calligraphy
Essential Card-Making Supplies to Help You Make Your Own Awesome Greeting Cards
10 Types of Crochet Stitches and Styles To Try [Infographic]

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Rainbow Macramé Wall Hangings Dazzle With Intricate Knots of All Kinds
15+ Tips and Tricks That Will Help You Creatively Organize Your Craft Supplies
10 Gold Leaf Crafts To Try if You Can’t Get Enough Of the Shiny Mineral
What Is Needlepoint? Learn the Basics to Begin the Craft
20+ Macramé Kits and Tutorials That Will Help You Create Your Own Knotted Art
8 Summer Crafts to Welcome Warm Weather and Boost Creativity

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.