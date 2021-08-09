British Diver Tom Daley Reveals His Completed Tokyo Olympics Knitted Cardigan

After closing out the Tokyo 2020 Olympics with four medals, British diver Tom Daley unveiled his other great accomplishment of the summer—an Olympics-inspired knitted cardigan. He posted images and a reel of the white garment on his knitting Instagram called @madewithlovebytomdaley and received heaps of praise from his thousands of followers.

Similar to his knitted medal pouch, Daley wanted to merge Great Britain with Japan in this cardigan. It features both Japanese characters and the Union Jack flag. “When I got to Tokyo, I wanted to make something that would remind me of these games. Something that I could say I had made in Tokyo, during the Olympics!” the athlete said in an Instagram post. “I did a @teamgb logo on the back, with a flag and GBR on the shoulders and Tokyo embroidered onto the front!”

Daley began knitting during the first COVID-19 lockdown and has continued to nurture his hobby during the Toky0 2020 Olympics. In addition to the cardigan, he also makes charming dog sweaters and colorful sweaters for himself and his family.

Scroll down to see more images of Daley's creation, and follow the athlete on his knitting Instagram to keep up to date with his latest creations.

British diver Tom Daley completes his Tokyo Olympics knitted cardigan.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Daley (@madewithlovebytomdaley)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Daley (@madewithlovebytomdaley)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Daley (@madewithlovebytomdaley)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Daley (@madewithlovebytomdaley)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Daley (@madewithlovebytomdaley)

Here are some of his other knitted creations:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Daley (@madewithlovebytomdaley)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Daley (@madewithlovebytomdaley)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Daley (@madewithlovebytomdaley)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Daley (@madewithlovebytomdaley)

Tom Daley: Instagram

All images via Instagram.

Related Articles:

Olympian Tom Daley Shares Inspiring Message for LGBTQ+ Youth After Gold Medal Win

Two Olympians Decide to Share a Gold Medal After a Heartwarming Tie

Sunisa Lee Earns Olympic Gold in Gymnastics Cementing Herself as a Superstar