British Diver Tom Daley Goes Viral for Knitting a Dog Sweater in the Stands at Tokyo Olympics

By Margherita Cole on August 4, 2021
Olympic Diver Tom Daley

Even after winning a gold medal in synchronized diving, British athlete Tom Daley is still making waves at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. During the women's 3-meter springboard final and the men's 3-meter springboard preliminary round, he was seen in the spectator stands, knitting needles in hand.

The photo of the Olympian meditatively working on a purple garment went viral on the internet. It turns out that Daley picked up knitting and crocheting during the first COVID-19 lockdown and fell in love with the craft. On his dedicated art Instagram account, @madewithlovebytomdaley, he said, “Learning to knit and crochet has helped me so much through these Olympics.”

Later, the gold medalist revealed what he was working on so intently in the viral photographs—a dog sweater for an Instagram-famous client, Izzy the Frenchie using a pattern by Durham-based artist Alice in Knittingland. He also made a little Union Jack pouch to hold his newly won gold medal and a plethora of colorful garments for his husband and their son.

You can keep up with Daley's newest creations by following his knitting and crochet Instagram, and find the dog sweater patterns he was using via Knittingland's Etsy shop.

An image of British diver Tom Daley knitting in the stands at the Tokyo Olympics has gone viral.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tom Daley content (@daley.goals)

The athlete later revealed that he was making a sweater for a dog client, Izzy the Frenchie.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Izzy The Frenchie (@izzythe.frenchie)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Izzy The Frenchie (@izzythe.frenchie)

Here are some of the Olympian's other doggie jumpers:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tom Daley (@madewithlovebytomdaley)

Daley also made a Union Jack pouch for his gold medal!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tom Daley (@madewithlovebytomdaley)

Tom Daley: Instagram
Izzy the Frenchie: Instagram
Alice in Knittingland: Etsy | Instagram
h/t: [Popsugar]

All images via Instagram. 

