Woman Who Lived to 116 Credited These Two Things She Ate Every Day as the Secret to Her Longevity

In August 2024, Tomiko Itooka became the oldest living person in the world. The Japanese woman, born on May 23, 1908, lived through several historical events, including both World Wars and the dawn of the new millennium. Sadly, Itooka passed away on December 29—coincidentally, the same day as President Jimmy Carter, a fellow centenarian. In her final months, Itooka revealed what she thought was the secret to her longevity.

Itooka always loved the outdoors. One of her sons, Hiroshi Kai, told Guinness World Records that she went on seaside walks and hiked mountains alone—something she did well into her 80s. By the time she turned 100, she was still in very good shape, as she climbed stone steps of her local Shinto shrine without using a cane.

Still, when asked by local media what her secret was to making it to 116, she attributed it to two things she had every morning—a banana, her favorite food, and Calpis, a milky soft drink that is very popular in Japan with a taste similar to yogurt. In tandem with her active lifestyle, these foods may have contributed to her longevity—and surely kept her happy.

Itooka only held the record for the oldest living person in the world for a few months, but she will live on in the memories of all that met her. She is survived by two of her children, as well as an undisclosed number of grandchildren. Now, the record belongs to Inah Canabarro Lucas, a 116-year-old Brazilian nun. So what’s her secret? Rather than delicious treats, Canabarro credits her Catholic faith for making it to this age.

Following Itooka's passing in December, Brazilian nun Inah Canabarro Lucas now holds the record for the oldest living person in the world.

