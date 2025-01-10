Home / Inspiring

Woman Who Lived to 116 Credited These Two Things She Ate Every Day as the Secret to Her Longevity

By Regina Sienra on January 10, 2025

 

In August 2024, Tomiko Itooka became the oldest living person in the world. The Japanese woman, born on May 23, 1908, lived through several historical events, including both World Wars and the dawn of the new millennium. Sadly, Itooka passed away on December 29—coincidentally, the same day as President Jimmy Carter, a fellow centenarian. In her final months, Itooka revealed what she thought was the secret to her longevity.

Itooka always loved the outdoors. One of her sons, Hiroshi Kai, told Guinness World Records that she went on seaside walks and hiked mountains alone—something she did well into her 80s. By the time she turned 100, she was still in very good shape, as she climbed stone steps of her local Shinto shrine without using a cane.

Still, when asked by local media what her secret was to making it to 116, she attributed it to two things she had every morning—a banana, her favorite food, and Calpis, a milky soft drink that is very popular in Japan with a taste similar to yogurt. In tandem with her active lifestyle, these foods may have contributed to her longevity—and surely kept her happy.

Itooka only held the record for the oldest living person in the world for a few months, but she will live on in the memories of all that met her. She is survived by two of her children, as well as an undisclosed number of grandchildren. Now, the record belongs to Inah Canabarro Lucas, a 116-year-old Brazilian nun. So what’s her secret? Rather than delicious treats, Canabarro credits her Catholic faith for making it to this age.

In August 2024, Tomiko Itooka became the oldest living person in the world at age 116.

When asked by local media what was the secret to making it to 116, she attributed it to having a banana and drinking Calpis every morning.

Following Itooka's passing in December, Brazilian nun Inah Canabarro Lucas now holds the record for the oldest living person in the world.

Sources: Tomiko Itooka of Japan, World's Oldest Person, Dies at 116; World's oldest person Tomiko Itooka receives GWR certificate on Respect for the Aged Day; A soccer-loving nun from Brazil tops list of world's oldest living person at nearly 117

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
