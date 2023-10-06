Home / Inspiring

104-Year-Old Woman Breaks World Record for the Oldest Person to Skydive

By Regina Sienra on October 6, 2023
Skydivers jumping from airplane

Photo: sibsky/Depositphotos

You're never too old to fulfill your dreams–or even break records. A 104-year-old Chicagoan named Dorothy Hoffner is a prime example. She has just become the oldest person to skydive, and she had the time of her life doing it. After touching ground following her tandem jump alongside a U.S. Parachute Association-certified instructor, she proudly said, “Age is just a number.”

Hoffner took to the skies of Northern Illinois with the help of Skydive Chicago, making her way to the town of Ottawa for the jump. For all the excitement, this wasn't her first time jumping out of the plane. Hoffner's first skydive took place a few years ago, when she was 100. Although back then the instructor helped push them out together, this time she insisted on leading the tandem jump from 13,500 feet up in the air.

A clip shared by Skydive Chicago shows Hoffner determinedly advancing towards the plane on her red walker before being helped on board. Sitting among her fellow skydivers, she's all smiles as she awaits for her time to leap out. Once the aft door opens, the woman confidently jumps out of the plane head first. After completing a forward roll in the sky, the woman hangs on to the harness as she revels in being in free fall. After a few minutes, the instructor opens the parachute, getting ready for a slow descent to the ground.

Before Hoffner's jump, the record for the oldest person to skydive belonged to 103-year-old Linnéa Ingegärd Larsson from Sweden, who set it in May 2022. Now, Skydive Chicago is petitioning to have Guinness World Records certify Hoffner’s jump as the new record.

As for Hoffner, she seems happy with having achieved this, describing the jump as an incredible experience. “It was wonderful up there. The whole thing was delightful, wonderful, couldn't have been better,” she gushes. Now that she has completed this feat, she is now thinking of her next adventure. Since she is turning 105 in December, she is thinking of celebrating by riding a hot air balloon, saying, “I’ve never been in one of those.”

104-year-old Dorothy Hoffner just became the oldest person to skydive, and she had the time of her life doing it.

Skydive Chicago: Website | Instagram
h/t: [LADbible]

Related Articles:

101-Year-Old Woman Who Loves Her Part-Time Job Shares Her Advice for a Long Life

Two 81-Year-Old Women Set Out on Epic Trip to See the World in 80 Days

82-Year-Old Retired Doctor Uses Life Savings To Buy Ambulance for Ukraine

97-Year-Old Sir David Attenborough Will Return to TV for BBC’s ‘Planet Earth III’

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Danison Fronda
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Floor Geibels
Anna Sokolova
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Dimitra Milan
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Italian TikToker Shares the Realities of Living in a 13th-Century Castle She Inherited
Michael Sheen Is a “Not-for-Profit” Actor Who Donates His Earnings to Social Causes
Adult Son Cuddles up to His Dad to Show That You’re Never Too Old to Show Affection to Your Parents
Boy With Autism Wins Golf Tournament Despite Having Only Played Three Rounds in His Whole Life
Rare 1885 Photo Captures the First Licensed Women Doctors of India, Japan, and Syria
10-Year-Old Girl Jumps From Sidelines to Help Struggling Marathoner Mom Finish the Race

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Artist Creates Heartwarming Paintings for Ukrainian Refugees To Give to Their UK Host Families
Lost Hiker Is Rescued After Being Spotted on a Bear Camera Pleading for Help
Robert Irwin Rescues a Snake Trapped Inside a Vending Machine
Man Sets up Telescope on NYC Street for Passersby To Catch a Glimpse of Saturn
Mom Teaches Sons How To Share Household Responsibilities So Their Future Partners Can Be Equals
Baby Gorilla Develops Unique Bond to Zookeeper After He Reared Him and Nursed Him Back to Health

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.