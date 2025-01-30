Travis Kelce Purchases $3.3 Million Home in Kansas City for Youths Experiencing Homelessness

American football star Travis Kelce isn’t just a powerhouse on the field—he’s making a major impact off it as well. He recently purchased a $3.3 million home in Kansas City, which he is transforming into a transitional living facility for displaced youth. This initiative comes on the heels of his $46 million contract extension with the Kansas City Chiefs, showcasing his commitment to giving back to the community.

The impressive 6,500-square-foot property is intended to provide a safe and supportive environment for young people experiencing homelessness. It features six bedrooms, five bathrooms, a spacious kitchen, and plenty of outdoor space, including a garden, patio, and fire pit. It also includes a dedicated game room and a study area, providing the young residents with a place to unwind, learn, and grow.

In addition to purchasing the home, Kelce also acquired a building in Kansas City to serve as a co-working space for teens. Operational Breakthrough’s Ignition Lab, run by 87 & Running—a non-profit foundation Kelce founded in 2015—provides underserved youth with support, resources, and hands-on opportunities to explore careers in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM), as well as entrepreneurship.

Many Kelce fans online have been quick to praise the footballer for his philanthropy. One person on Instagram commented, “What a guy. A few billionaires could learn something from him!” Meanwhile, a Kansas City resident wrote on Reddit, “As someone who grew up in poverty in KC area, this is huge. There’s a lot of people struggling here. I’m glad he’s doing something so important for the kids here.”

You can both donate and find out more about Kelce’s powerful initiatives on the 87 & Running’s website.

