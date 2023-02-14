Kansas City Chiefs’ Travis Kelce Tears up Recalling What He Said to Brother and Opponent Jason After the Super Bowl

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida por NFL (@nfl)

For the first time in Super Bowl history, two brothers faced each other in the big game—Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce and Philadelphia Eagles' Jason Kelce both played the championship game on Sunday, February 12. However, there could only be one winner, with the Chiefs defeating the Eagles 38-35. Ever since learning that both teams were headed to the Super Bowl, the eyes of the fans have been on the Kelce brothers. Once the game was over, the attention turned to the Kelce brothers yet again as they greeted each other on the field. But many were left wondering, “What did the Kelce brothers say to each other after the Super Bowl?”

During a press conference after the game, Travis teared up when retelling what he had said to his sibling. “There’s nothing you can really say to a loved one in a situation like that,” he emotionally told reporters as he wiped away his tears. “You joke around all the time and say that you want to beat your brother in the biggest stage ever, but it’s a weird feeling…It’s a weird feeling and that team had great leadership, great coaches. Obviously, it came down to the end and we got all the respect in the world for those Eagles, man, but there’s nothing I could really say to him other than I love him and he played a hell of a year, a hell of a season.”

In turn, the Eagles’ Jason seemed to congratulate Travis’ win on the field and told his little brother to “go celebrate.” And when Travis said, “I love you” to his brother, the older sibling reciprocated with, “I love you, too. Go celebrate!”

In his own post-game interview, Jason admitted that he was happy for his brother: “Congratulations. It’s hard to get here. I hadn’t quite let the emotion get to me yet. I’m sure we’ll have a more emotional interaction. I’m still frustrated at that point, but really, really happy for Trav. Played his a– off.” It was later revealed that he jokingly told him, “F— you. Congratulations.”

Both brothers had once previously won a Super Bowl—Travis in 2020, Jason in 2018— with the same teams. Sunday's victory now makes Travis a two-time Super Bowl champion. However, they aren't the first pair of brothers to have won NFL championships, as brothers Peyton and Eli Manning did it first in the 2000s.

The uniqueness of this feat also put the Kelces’ mom, Donna, in the spotlight. During the Super Bowl, she donned a split jersey; as well as a half-black, half-red jacket featuring her children's names and teams; and a purse featuring their numbers. At the end of the game, she went down to the field to hug her sons. She congratulated the winner the first, as she predicted given the logistics of the trophy ceremony, and later comforted the runner-up.

“I'm so happy they got to share this,” the proud mom said in an interview with CBS Mornings. “I'm so happy it came down to just such a close game. I mean, it was awesome, but you know, it is a win-win situation. They both got to play. But to get down to the wire like that, so emotional. You know, it could have gone either way.”

