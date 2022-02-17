Vintage Plant Drawings Explore the Unseen Beauty of Complex Tree Root Systems

Plants are usually known for their beautiful flowers, leaves, and branches, but there is a whole other side to them that we rarely see. Netherlands-based Wageningen University & Research possesses an archive of 1,180 drawings that depict the intricate patterns and routes of root systems. These elaborate studies were made over a period of 40 years, focusing on the flora of Europe with particular emphasis on Austria.

These drawings were part of a collaborative effort between University professor Dr. Erwin Lichtenegger and University professor Dr. Lore Kutschera, leader of Pflanzensoziologisches Institute. Each illustration portrays a specific type of plant or tree as it appears above ground and below. The artists include a scale on the side to give context to the size and expanse of these root systems.

While the primary function of these drawing exercises was to study the way in which these fibrous networks collect nutrients and water for the plants, they are also exquisite works of art themselves. Dr. Lichtenegger and Dr. Kutschera meticulously sketched the sprawling labyrinthine roots, even as they spread out, stretched in far directions, and grew numerous tendrils. It highlights the beauty of a less-seen side of nature.

Scroll down to see more root drawings, and learn more about the series by visiting Wageningen University's website.

An archive of 1,180 drawings from Wageningen University & Research captures the complex beauty of tree roots systems.

Watch these videos for more insight into her creative process:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sophie Green (@sophiegreenfineart)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sophie Green (@sophiegreenfineart)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sophie Green (@sophiegreenfineart)

Wageningen University: Website | Facebook | Instagram

h/t: [Open Culture]

All images via Wageningen University & Research.

Related Articles:

What is Botanical Illustration? Learn About the History of This Scientific Art Form

Exquisite Instructional Book From 1896 Illustrates How Flowers Become Art Nouveau Designs

Artist Reflects on Life During Pregnancy by Drawing Trees From Around the World