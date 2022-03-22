Start Sketching Anyone When You Enroll in This Online Portrait Drawing Class

It’s no secret that drawing a human portrait is a challenge. The face is a complex subject because not only are there facial features to think about but there are proportions you must consider as well. When learning to draw the face, it’s helpful to have some instruction as you navigate this tricky subject. Luckily, My Modern Met Academy has just the class for you. Enroll in the online course Portrait Drawing for Beginners: Learn How to Draw Anyone You’d Like and you’ll gain all the skills to sketch someone with relative ease.

Taught by illustrator Melissa De Nobrega, Portrait Drawing for Beginners is a comprehensive course that will break down the process of sketching a face into bite-size steps. You’ll begin with a couple of anatomy lessons as Melissa goes through skull structure and the facial muscles. Accurate portrait drawing is a lot of planning, so she’ll show you facial landmarks to look for and guidelines that you’ll want to follow in order to faithfully recreate your subject, whether that’s digitally or with traditional media.

Once you know the essentials, Melissa will start to draw. You’ll get an intimate look into her process, and she’ll share the decisions she’s making as she sketches. This is one of the best parts of the class, as we rarely get to see or hear what an artist is thinking as they work—especially one as skilled as De Nobrega.

“I created this course to help aspiring artists learn the basics of a very popular theme in art—portraiture!” She shares. “Nailing the likeness of a subject is a struggle many artists, not just beginners, are familiar with. My goal is to help students overcome this challenge by laying down a foundation of knowledge (aka anatomy) and then building on top of that by introducing them to a simple process I like to use when drawing.”

In the nearly two-hour-long online course, illustrator Melissa De Nobrega will take you through the entire process of drawing a portrait.

Portrait drawing is a complex subject, but De Nobrega breaks it down so that it isn’t so daunting. You’ll begin by understanding anatomy…

…and then watch how De Nobrega draws someone from start to finish.

Get an introduction to this class in the video below:

