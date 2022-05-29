Artist Breaks Down How To Draw People in Easily Approachable Drawing Tutorials

Learning how to draw people is often cited as one of the most difficult subjects. Fortunately, artist Gorams (aka gRAM on Instagram) is removing the mystery of “how do they do that” with their ongoing series of step-by-step drawing tutorials.

Using just pencil and paper—and on rare occasions pen—the India-based artist demonstrates how to render faces at different angles using geometric shapes and guidelines. These educational illustrations break down the complexity of human faces into different steps, usually accompanied by titles and descriptions to make the process easier to follow.

In addition to these broad tutorials, Gorams also makes specific guides to essential drawing techniques and sketching supplies. Two guides illustrate how hatching and crosshatching can be used to add shading to key areas of people's faces, such as around the nose, eyes, and hair. Another template included examples of drawings made with different pencil hardnesses, highlighting the benefits of each one.

Scroll down to see more detailed drawings by Gorams, and follow the artist on Instagram to make sure you never miss an update.

India-based artist Gorams (aka gRAM on Instagram) breaks down complex drawing subjects in easy-to-follow tutorials.

They show how to construct human faces using shapes and guidelines.

The artist also highlights how to draw eyes, lips, and hands.

Other tutorials highlight drawing techniques like shading.

And some demonstrate the difference in materials, such as pencil hardness.

