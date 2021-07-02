Home / Infographic

10 Types of Crochet Stitches and Styles To Try [Infographic]

By Jessica Stewart on July 2, 2021
10 Types of Crochet

The word crochet comes from the French term, which means “little hook.” Given the tools used in this textile art, the name makes sense. Using a hook and yarn or thread, you can crochet endless accessories. Whether it be mittens, blankets, baskets, or handbags, there are countless possibilities. This needlecraft is a cousin of knitting, with a key difference being that crochet mainly works with closed stitches while knitting keeps stitches open.

Once you start learning to crochet, you'll quickly learn that there are many different crochet stitches and styles. The type of crochet you move forward with may depend on the item you're trying to make, the materials you have on hand, or simply personal taste. The interesting thing about different crochet techniques is that many are embedded in local customs, so selecting a way of crocheting may also help you explore a new culture.

If you are interested in learning more about some of the most popular types of crochet, check out our handy infographic. Not only might you be inspired to take up a new project, but you'll also learn more about the history of these techniques.

Check out 10 different types of crochet and get inspired for your next project.

Types of Crochet Infographic

Share This Infographic on Your Site:

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Contributing Writer and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book 'Street Art Stories Roma' and most recently contributed to 'Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini'. You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
