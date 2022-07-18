View this post on Instagram A post shared by Showcase Cinemas UK (@showcasecinemasuk)

On July 18 and 19, parts of the UK are anticipated to experience extreme heat, with temperatures reaching up to 100°F (37.8°C). The Met Office issued a weather warning urging people to take extra precautions during this time, like carrying water bottles and staying out of the Sun, if possible. However, some groups will still find these conditions difficult. For this reason, the UK movie theater chain Showcase Cinemas is allowing free entry to their air-conditioned facilities for people with red hair.

While too much Sun is not good for anyone—especially without proper protection—studies have shown that people with natural ginger hair are even more at risk in extreme heat. “Experts say the UK is soon to witness its hottest EVER days on record and since redheads are often more vulnerable than most to the Sun’s rays, we're giving them shelter from the Sun inside our fully air-conditioned cinema screens to catch the latest blockbusters for no cost at all!” Showcase Cinemas says on their website.

Many people online have found their advertisements—which feature images of famous actors with red hair—amusing. “I have waited 40 years for this level of respect,” one Twitter user joked. “Screw working in a sweaty theater for the next few days. I'm coming for you Showcase Cinemas!” another person said. Hopefully this strategy will help keep people cool even as temperatures continue to soar in much of the UK.

⚠️⚠️Amber Weather Warning issued⚠️⚠️ This rare Extreme Heat warning covers much of England and parts of Wales 📈 Exceptionally high temperatures are possible from Sunday, lasting into early next week #heatwave 🌡️ Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs Stay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/Ahe0nxK4aU — Met Office (@metoffice) July 11, 2022

I have waited 40 years to get this level of respect. @showcasememes here I come! https://t.co/GokLgWQxzW — Martin Booth (@beardedjourno) July 16, 2022

h/t: [indy100]

