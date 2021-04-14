Pet Photographer Reveals How Adorable Dogs and Cats Look From Below

Paws are arguably one of the cutest features of our pets, and thanks to photographer Andrius Burba, we can get a real good look at them. Burba is known for his unusual approach to pet photography—he photographs cats, dogs, and even horses from underneath while they stand on a glass table. His ongoing series, titled Underlook, provides a clear view of animals’ fluffy underbellies and padded paws, as well as their adorable—and often hilarious—temperaments.

From Pomeranians and Poodles to various cats and kittens, Burba continues to showcase fluffy friends of all shapes and sizes from below. In behind-the-scenes videos posted on YouTube, Burba reveals his process for setting up his equipment and posing the animals in place. Each creature playfully interacts with the glass surface while they unknowingly have their photo taken. Some look perplexed by the experience, while others (mostly cats) seem totally unfazed by the request to walk on glass.

Burba shoots each animal with a black background, altogether strengthening the surreal results. Each pet looks as though it’s floating in space, with its floppy ears, tail, and fur drifting towards the viewer.

If you’re a fan of Burba’s Underlook series, you can buy his collection of dog photos as a book, titled Under Dogs, from independent bookstore via Bookshop or on Amazon. And if you want to see more, you can follow his updates on Instagram.

