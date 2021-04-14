Home / Animals

Pet Photographer Reveals How Adorable Dogs and Cats Look From Below

By Emma Taggart on April 14, 2021
Underlook Pet Photography Series by Andrius Burba

This post may contain affiliate links. If you make a purchase, My Modern Met may earn an affiliate commission. Please read our disclosure for more info.

Paws are arguably one of the cutest features of our pets, and thanks to photographer Andrius Burba, we can get a real good look at them. Burba is known for his unusual approach to pet photography—he photographs cats, dogs, and even horses from underneath while they stand on a glass table. His ongoing series, titled Underlook, provides a clear view of animals’ fluffy underbellies and padded paws, as well as their adorable—and often hilarious—temperaments.

From Pomeranians and Poodles to various cats and kittens, Burba continues to showcase fluffy friends of all shapes and sizes from below. In behind-the-scenes videos posted on YouTube, Burba reveals his process for setting up his equipment and posing the animals in place. Each creature playfully interacts with the glass surface while they unknowingly have their photo taken. Some look perplexed by the experience, while others (mostly cats) seem totally unfazed by the request to walk on glass.

Burba shoots each animal with a black background, altogether strengthening the surreal results. Each pet looks as though it’s floating in space, with its floppy ears, tail, and fur drifting towards the viewer.

If you’re a fan of Burba’s Underlook series, you can buy his collection of dog photos as a book, titled Under Dogs, from independent bookstore via Bookshop or on Amazon. And if you want to see more, you can follow his updates on Instagram.

Photographer Andrius Burba has an unusual approach to pet photography.

Underlook Pet Photography Series by Andrius Burba

He photographs cats and dogs from underneath a glass table.

Underlook Pet Photography Series by Andrius Burba

His ongoing series, titled Underlook, provides a clear view of animals' cute underbellies and paws.

Underlook Pet Photography Series by Andrius BurbaUnderlook Pet Photography Series by Andrius BurbaUnderlook Pet Photography Series by Andrius BurbaUnderlook Pet Photography Series by Andrius BurbaUnderlook Pet Photography Series by Andrius BurbaUnderlook Pet Photography Series by Andrius BurbaUnderlook Pet Photography Series by Andrius BurbaUnderlook Pet Photography Series by Andrius BurbaUnderlook Pet Photography Series by Andrius BurbaUnderlook Pet Photography Series by Andrius BurbaUnderlook Pet Photography Series by Andrius BurbaUnderlook Pet Photography Series by Andrius BurbaUnderlook Pet Photography Series by Andrius BurbaUnderlook Pet Photography Series by Andrius BurbaUnderlook Pet Photography Series by Andrius BurbaUnderlook Pet Photography Series by Andrius BurbaUnderlook Pet Photography Series by Andrius BurbaUnderlook Pet Photography Series by Andrius BurbaUnderlook Pet Photography Series by Andrius BurbaUnderlook Pet Photography Series by Andrius BurbaAndrius Burba: Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | Pinterest 

My Modern Met granted permission to use photos by Andrius Burba.

Related Articles:

Adorable Photos Reveal What Curious Cats Look Like From Below

Adorable Photos Reveal the Fluffy Under Belly of Playful Pups

11 Photographers Who Have Elevated Pet Photography into an Art Form

Up-Close Photos Capture the Diverse Textures and Patterns of Dogs Fur

Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Originally from Northern Ireland, she is an artist now based in Berlin. After graduating with a BA in Fashion and Textile Design in 2013, Emma decided to combine her love of art with her passion for writing. Emma has contributed to various art and culture publications, with an aim to promote and share the work of inspiring modern creatives. While she writes every day, she’s also devoted to her own creative outlet—Emma hand-draws illustrations and is currently learning 2D animation.
Read all posts from Emma Taggart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Dazzling Golden Tortoise Beetles Look Like Tiny Jewels Scurrying Across Leaves
This Woman Has Dedicated Her Life To Rescuing Hundreds of Neglected Animals [Interview]
Artist Recreates Portraits of Animals From Flower Petals and Leaves
Interior Home Photos Reveal How 7 Different Pets See the World Around Them
Illuminating Documentary Follows Millions of Tadpoles in Their Underwater Journey
Photographer Captures Adorable Laughing Dormouse Perched on a Flower

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Newly Discovered “Nano-Chameleon” Is the World’s Smallest Known Reptile
Concert Pianist Plays Classical Music For Rescue Elephant in Thailand
Adorable Video Captures Giant Pandas Sliding and Frolicking in the Snow
Viral Twitter Thread Shows 40 Wild Animals Adorably Interrupting Wildlife Photographers
This Amazing Frog Is So Big That People Are Having Trouble Believing It’s Real
Oklahoma City Zoo Shares Incredible Video of Elephant Calf Ultrasound

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.