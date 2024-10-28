Home / Design

Prada and Axiom Space Join Forces to Design Spacesuits to Be Used in the Artemis III Lunar Mission

By Regina Sienra on October 28, 2024

Axiom x Prada spacesuit

Humankind will be returning to the Moon, and this time it will be in style. Axiom Space and Prada joined forces to design the suit astronauts will be wearing during NASA's Artemis III lunar mission. The Axiom Extravehicular Mobility Unit (AxEMU) spacesuit, as it has been named, is meant to endure the extreme temperatures and facilitate exploration around our satellite's southern pole.

The new suit was unveiled at International Astronautical Congress in Milan. While unusual, the pairing between Prada and Axiom Space is meant to bring together the best in commercial engineering and fashion for the sake of the mission. As such, the AxEMU boasts innovative technologies to create a practical and comfortable spacesuit.

The AxEMU features regenerable carbon dioxide scrubbing technology, a cooling system to keep the astronauts fresh, and helmet and visor coatings that will enhance the astronauts' vision. This is in addition to custom gloves, life support systems, and pressure garments. On the outside, a white outer layer will reflect heat to protect astronauts from the extreme temperatures.

For an extra stylish touch, the suit features a bold red stripe throughout the body—a nod to both Prada's iconic motif and and the history of NASA spacesuits. Unlike the suits designed for previous missions to the Moon, they were created with both male and female bodies in mind, and feature a greater range of sizes.

“Our elite teams have redefined spacesuit development, establishing new pathways to innovative solutions and applying a state-of-the-art design approach for the AxEMU,” says Matt Ondler, Axiom Space president. “We have broken the mold. The Axiom Space-Prada partnership has set a new foundational model for cross-industry collaboration, further expanding what’s possible in commercial space.”

The suit is now in its final development phase. If all goes according to plan, it will enter the critical design review phase in 2025. For now, Artemis III is scheduled for September 2026—a year after the launch of Artemis II, which will see astronauts Victor J. Glover, Christina Koch, and Jeremy Hansen become the first person of color, woman, and non-American to go beyond low Earth orbit, respectively.

To stay up to date with the Artemis program, visit NASA's website.

Axiom x Prada spacesuit

Axiom x Prada spacesuit

Axiom x Prada spacesuit

Axiom Space: Website
h/t: [Dezeen]

Read all posts from Regina Sienra
