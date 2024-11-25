Home / Inspiring / Good News

USPS Will Release Stamp Honoring the Iconic Betty White in 2025

By Eva Baron on November 25, 2024

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dale Stephanos (@dalestephanos)

With an illustrious career spanning more than seven decades, Betty White (1922-2021) was an undeniable force within American show business. The legendary performer starred in countless movies and television shows, including the cultural mainstay The Golden Girls. In the coming year, USPS will release a postage stamp honoring White and her profound impact upon the entertainment industry.

The stamp features an illustrated digital portrait of White by artist Dale Stephanos and is inspired by Kwaku Alston’s 2010 photograph of the actor. The stamp itself was designed by Greg Breeding, an art director at USPS.

“An icon of American television, Betty White shared her wit and warmth with viewers for seven decades,” USPS wrote in a statement. “The comedic actor, who gained younger generations of fans as she entered her 90s, was also revered as a compassionate advocate for animals.”

Stephanos announced the stamp on his Instagram account last week, generating great excitement for the design. “I’d love to send a letter back to my 18-year-old self with this stamp on it and tell him that everything is going to be OK,” he wrote.

The stamp joins many others slated to be released throughout 2025. Highlights range from stamps celebrating Lunar New Year and American vistas to musician Allen Toussaint (1938-2015) and artist Keith Haring (1958-1990).

“This early glimpse into our 2025 stamp collection demonstrates our commitment to providing a diverse range of subjects and designs for both philatelists and stamp enthusiasts,” Lisa Bobb-Semple, Stamp Services director at USPS, said.

Throughout her life, White received more than 20 Emmy nominations, winning eight of them across several categories. She was also awarded the Guinness World Record for the “Longest TV Career for a Female Entertainer” in 2014, a testament to her unprecedented legacy within American television.

This USPS stamp is the perfect encapsulation of White’s storied life and work, and offers a new and unique opportunity to celebrate her. More information about the Betty White stamp and other 2025 stamps can be found on the USPS website.

A Betty White stamp is being released by USPS in 2025.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hollywood Life (@hollywoodlife)

The stamp features a digital portrait of the revered comedic actor by artist Dale Stephanos, and has already been highlighted by TV host Seth Meyers.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dale Stephanos (@dalestephanos)

The Betty White stamp joins many others slated to be released throughout 2025. Highlights include Lunar New Year, luna moth, and foliage stamps.

USPS: Website | Instagram | Facebook
Dale Stephanos: Website | Instagram | LinkedIn

Source: U.S. Postal Service Provides Sneak Peek at 2025 Stamps

Related Articles:

Fans Celebrate What Would Have Been Betty White’s 100th Birthday By Donating to Animal Shelters

Colorful Stamp Designs Celebrate the Beauty of Endangered Species

France Debuts Scratch-And-Sniff Postage Stamps That Smell Like Baguettes

USPS Unveils Ansel Adams Stamp Collection Featuring Icon’s Beautiful Landscape Photography

Eva Baron

Eva Baron is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Eva graduated with a degree in Art History and English from Swarthmore College, and has previously worked in book publishing and at galleries. She has since transitioned to a career as a full-time writer. Beyond writing, Eva enjoys doing the daily crossword, going on marathon walks across New York, and sculpting.
Read all posts from Eva Baron
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Margherita Cole
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Anna Sokolova
Floor Geibels
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

MIT Will Make Tuition Free for Families That Earn Less Than $200K Per Year
Birders Shatter World Record by Documenting Over 7,800 Species of Birds Within a Single Day
Dolly Parton Invests $4.5 Million to Kickstart Nashville’s Early Literacy Initiative
Metropolitan Museum of Art Makes Over 492,000 Images Available Online for Free
Man Wins $1M With Lottery Scratch-off Ticket He Bought With $20 Bill He Found on the Ground
Prada and Axiom Space Join Forces to Design Spacesuits to Be Used in the Artemis III Lunar Mission

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

11-Year-Old Submitted a Drawing of a Playground to City Hall and They Built It in Real Life
Yamaha Builds Electric Guitars Out of Upcycled Instrument Manufacturing Wood Scraps
LEGO Opens Immersive ‘Superpowers Studios’ in Paris Allowing Visitors To Touch and Play with Art
Explore the World of Studio Ghibli Wherever You Are With This Free Printable Board Game
Man Builds UFO-Shaped Jet Boat From Scratch and Drives It on a River
Batman Cosplayer Surprises Super Fan With Down Syndrome and Gives Him an Unforgettable Moment

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.