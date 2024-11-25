USPS Will Release Stamp Honoring the Iconic Betty White in 2025

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dale Stephanos (@dalestephanos)

With an illustrious career spanning more than seven decades, Betty White (1922-2021) was an undeniable force within American show business. The legendary performer starred in countless movies and television shows, including the cultural mainstay The Golden Girls. In the coming year, USPS will release a postage stamp honoring White and her profound impact upon the entertainment industry.

The stamp features an illustrated digital portrait of White by artist Dale Stephanos and is inspired by Kwaku Alston’s 2010 photograph of the actor. The stamp itself was designed by Greg Breeding, an art director at USPS.

“An icon of American television, Betty White shared her wit and warmth with viewers for seven decades,” USPS wrote in a statement. “The comedic actor, who gained younger generations of fans as she entered her 90s, was also revered as a compassionate advocate for animals.”

Stephanos announced the stamp on his Instagram account last week, generating great excitement for the design. “I’d love to send a letter back to my 18-year-old self with this stamp on it and tell him that everything is going to be OK,” he wrote.

The stamp joins many others slated to be released throughout 2025. Highlights range from stamps celebrating Lunar New Year and American vistas to musician Allen Toussaint (1938-2015) and artist Keith Haring (1958-1990).

“This early glimpse into our 2025 stamp collection demonstrates our commitment to providing a diverse range of subjects and designs for both philatelists and stamp enthusiasts,” Lisa Bobb-Semple, Stamp Services director at USPS, said.

Throughout her life, White received more than 20 Emmy nominations, winning eight of them across several categories. She was also awarded the Guinness World Record for the “Longest TV Career for a Female Entertainer” in 2014, a testament to her unprecedented legacy within American television.

This USPS stamp is the perfect encapsulation of White’s storied life and work, and offers a new and unique opportunity to celebrate her. More information about the Betty White stamp and other 2025 stamps can be found on the USPS website.

A Betty White stamp is being released by USPS in 2025.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hollywood Life (@hollywoodlife)

The stamp features a digital portrait of the revered comedic actor by artist Dale Stephanos, and has already been highlighted by TV host Seth Meyers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dale Stephanos (@dalestephanos)

The Betty White stamp joins many others slated to be released throughout 2025. Highlights include Lunar New Year, luna moth, and foliage stamps.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by American Philatelic Society (@aps_stamps)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by American Philatelic Society (@aps_stamps)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by American Philatelic Society (@aps_stamps)

USPS: Website | Instagram | Facebook

Dale Stephanos: Website | Instagram | LinkedIn

Related Articles :

Fans Celebrate What Would Have Been Betty White’s 100th Birthday By Donating to Animal Shelters

Colorful Stamp Designs Celebrate the Beauty of Endangered Species

France Debuts Scratch-And-Sniff Postage Stamps That Smell Like Baguettes

USPS Unveils Ansel Adams Stamp Collection Featuring Icon’s Beautiful Landscape Photography