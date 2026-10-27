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TIME Names V&A East Storehouse One of the World’s Greatest Places for 2026

By Sage Helene on October 27, 2026

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The Victoria and Albert Museum (V&A) gives visitors unprecedented access to its vast collection through the V&A East Storehouse. Located in East London, the unique cultural destination brings museum storage into the public eye. Opened in May 2025 in Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, it invites visitors to explore thousands of objects spanning art, fashion, design, and performance. Many rarely appear in traditional galleries. Now, the Storehouse is gaining recognition of its own. It has earned a place on TIME’s 2026 list of the World’s Greatest Places.

Each year, TIME selects 100 destinations for its World’s Greatest Places list. Nominations come from its international network of correspondents and contributors, as well as through an application process. The list celebrates destinations offering distinctive experiences, from cultural attractions to hotels, restaurants, and natural landmarks. The V&A East Storehouse earned its place for reimagining how museums share their collections with the public.

Unlike a conventional museum, the V&A East Storehouse offers a behind-the-scenes look at the institution’s extensive holdings. Its central Collections Hall spans three floors and rises more than 65 feet. The space reveals the collection's scale and the work involved in preserving it. The building also houses research facilities and working storage areas, giving visitors a closer look at what happens beyond the gallery walls.

The Storehouse offers several other ways to explore the collection. Mini displays across its three levels highlight selected items, while free Object Encounters introduce visitors to individual pieces. A conservation overlook also lets guests watch specialists at work. These experiences reveal the research, care, and preservation behind the V&A’s collection.

One of its most distinctive features is Order an Object, a free service that lets visitors search the V&A’s online collection and request up to five eligible pieces. During a scheduled appointment, museum staff bring the selected items out for closer examination. This gives visitors the chance to discover objects that might otherwise remain in storage. Whether exploring a particular designer or researching a historical artifact, guests can follow their own interests and shape their experience.

Plan your visit to the V&A East Storehouse on its website, and explore other places on TIME’s World’s Greatest Places list.

TIME named the V&A East Storehouse in London one of its World’s Greatest Places for 2026 for its innovative approach to museum collections.

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Its free Order an Object service lets visitors request up to five objects for closer viewing, while open storage areas and conservation spaces reveal how the museum preserves its extensive collection.

Embed from Getty Images

Visitors can explore thousands of objects spanning art, fashion, and design, including pieces rarely displayed in traditional galleries.

Embed from Getty Images

V&A East Storehouse: Website | Instagram

Sources: The World’s Greatest Places of 2026This new east London museum has been crowned one of the best places to visit in the world in 2026 by TIME magazine

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Sage Helene

Sage Helene is a contributing writer at My Modern Met. She earned her MFA in Photography and Related Media and an MST in Art Education from the Rochester Institute of Technology. She has since written for several digital publications, including Float and UP Magazine. In addition to her writing practice, Sage works as an Art Educator across both elementary and secondary levels, where she is committed to fostering artistic curiosity, inclusivity, and confidence in young creators.
Read all posts from Sage Helene
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