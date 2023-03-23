Home / Quiz

Test Your Art Knowledge and Guess the Van Gogh! [Quiz]

By Jessica Stewart on March 23, 2023
Van Gogh Art Quiz

Vincent Van Gogh is one of the most famous artists of all time. The Post-Impressionist master continues to be a favorite of art lovers more than 100 years after his death, and his paintings continue to inspire creatives today. While most know The Starry Night, his other works might be harder to name. How many other Van Gogh paintings can you identify? Take this quick, fun quiz to find out.

In our Guess the Van Gogh quiz, you'll be presented with two paintings. One is by Van Gogh, and one is most definitely not. Learn a bit more about Van Gogh and these other artists as you make your way through 13 pairs of paintings. And, in the end, discover how much you really know about the iconic Dutch painter.

If you decide to enter your email address, you can also receive your results via email, along with some information about Van Gogh's life and career. The quiz only takes three minutes, so get started and then share your results with your friends.

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Contributing Writer and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book 'Street Art Stories Roma' and most recently contributed to 'Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini'. You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
