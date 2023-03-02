Home / Quiz

Discover Your Next Craft: Take This Quiz to Find Your Perfect Creative Hobby [Quiz]

By Jessica Stewart on March 2, 2023
Take a Quiz to Discover Which Craft You Should Try

This quiz was generated with the help of ChatGPT. Content was then revised and fact-checked by My Modern Met.

Maybe you have some extra time on your hands, or maybe you are looking for a creative way to relieve some stress. Either way, picking up a new creative hobby can be a great way to fill your time and be productive. If you aren't sure which craft you'd like to try next, we're here to help.

Take our short quiz to discover which crafts suits your personality. Whether you have a lot of time on your hands or prefer quick, easy projects, there's something for everyone. And, if you enter your email address at the end of the quiz, we'll send you tons of cool information about your new craft and how to get started on your creative journey. So, what are you waiting for? It takes just one minute to discover a new hobby that will bring a little joy to your life.

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Contributing Writer and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book 'Street Art Stories Roma' and most recently contributed to 'Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini'. You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
Read all posts from Jessica Stewart
