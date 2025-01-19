Home / Art

Textile Art Captures the Lush Beauty of New Zealand’s Rugged Landscapes

By Emma Taggart on January 19, 2025

Dunedin Textile Art by Vanessa Barragão

With its rugged coastlines, rolling hills, and abundant wildlife, Ōtepoti Dunedin on New Zealand’s South Island is one of the most breathtaking areas in the world. Captivated by its beauty during a recent visit, Brazilian textile artist Vanessa Barragão crafted an extraordinary hand-tufted artwork inspired by the region.

Barragão is known for her stunning, nature-inspired textile art that celebrates the world’s ecosystems, and Dunedin, completed in 2024, is no exception. The massive 4.5 x 3.7-meter piece beautifully captures the diverse textures and vibrant colors of New Zealand’s landscapes through colorful wool yarn. Using the tufting technique, Barragão brings blue bays, sandy beaches, and rolling hills to life with stunning three-dimensional detail.

Dunedin isn’t just a stunning work of art—it’s practical too. Designed as a giant rug, it invites you to lounge among its soft, textured landscapes. Barragão even added detachable “hills” that double as backrests or seats, blending beauty with functionality. Every inch of the piece highlights the artist’s remarkable talent for translating natural landscapes into incredible textile art. And if Barragão’s previous work is anything to go by, Dunedin likely took hundreds of hours to complete.

For Barragão, completing Dunedin marks a significant milestone in her artistic journey. “This piece not only celebrates the launch of a new collection, but also celebrates the 10th anniversary of the Studio and everything it stands for,” she shares. “From my team, family, and all of you who follow me! Thank you for this journey, and may we continue together!”

Check out Dunedin in detail below and follow Barragão on Instagram for more of her incredible textile art.

Brazilian textile artist Vanessa Barragão crafted an extraordinary hand-tufted artwork inspired by the Ōtepoti Dunedin region in New Zealand.

The massive 4.5 x 3.7-meter piece beautifully captures the diverse textures and vibrant colors of the landscape through colorful wool yarn.

Using the tufting technique, Barragão brings blue bays, sandy beaches, and rolling hills to life with stunning three-dimensional detail.

Barragão even added detachable “hills” that double as backrests or seats.

