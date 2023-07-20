Large-Scale Textiles Mimic the Textures and Forms Found in Nature

The practice of textile art may be centuries-old, but it is still ever-evolving. Portuguese artist Vanessa Barragão, for instance, creates one-of-a-kind works that look like a piece of nature. By using varied fiber techniques, she renders sprawling compositions of flora that are lush with texture and color.

Barragão works with a team of six assistants to bring her projects to life. Depending on the size and level of detail required, they can take up to three weeks (sometimes even longer) to complete. However, when browsing her portfolio of textile masterpieces, it is easy to see why she needs so much time. Her fiber art features an array of different textures, such as thick bunches of loops, fluffy tufts, and crocheted areas, which altogether add to the diverse appearance.

These works mimic nature from Barragão's home in Portugal. In particular, she finds inspiration in the biodiversity found by the sea, like coral and rock pools. And just like the organic forms found in real life, these fiber pieces do not follow typical rectangular or circular formats but instead possess a freeform appearance that spreads across the floor or walls, or sometimes both.

You can see Barragão's art in person at the Museu das Artes de Sintra until October 1, and keep up to date with her latest work by following the artist on Instagram.

Portuguese artist Vanessa Varragão creates exquisite textile art.

Her works capture the textures and forms of different flora.

These sprawling compositions mimic the biodiversity found in nature.

Vanessa Barragão: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Vanessa Barragão.