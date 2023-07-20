Home / Crafts

Large-Scale Textiles Mimic the Textures and Forms Found in Nature

By Margherita Cole on July 20, 2023
Textile Art by Vanessa Barragao

The practice of textile art may be centuries-old, but it is still ever-evolving. Portuguese artist Vanessa Barragão, for instance, creates one-of-a-kind works that look like a piece of nature. By using varied fiber techniques, she renders sprawling compositions of flora that are lush with texture and color.

Barragão works with a team of six assistants to bring her projects to life. Depending on the size and level of detail required, they can take up to three weeks (sometimes even longer) to complete. However, when browsing her portfolio of textile masterpieces, it is easy to see why she needs so much time. Her fiber art features an array of different textures, such as thick bunches of loops, fluffy tufts, and crocheted areas, which altogether add to the diverse appearance.

These works mimic nature from Barragão's home in Portugal. In particular, she finds inspiration in the biodiversity found by the sea, like coral and rock pools. And just like the organic forms found in real life, these fiber pieces do not follow typical rectangular or circular formats but instead possess a freeform appearance that spreads across the floor or walls, or sometimes both.

You can see Barragão's art in person at the Museu das Artes de Sintra until October 1, and keep up to date with her latest work by following the artist on Instagram.

Portuguese artist Vanessa Varragão creates exquisite textile art.

Textile Art by Vanessa Barragao

Her works capture the textures and forms of different flora.

Textile Art by Vanessa Barragao

These sprawling compositions mimic the biodiversity found in nature.

Textile Art by Vanessa Barragao Textile Art by Vanessa Barragao Textile Art by Vanessa Barragao Textile Art by Vanessa Barragao Textile Art by Vanessa Barragao Textile Art by Vanessa Barragao Textile Art by Vanessa Barragao Textile Art by Vanessa Barragao

Vanessa Barragão: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Vanessa Barragão.

Related Articles:

Textile Artist Chronicles Each Day With Stitches on Year-Long Embroidered Tapestry

Textile Art: How an Ancient Practice Continues To Reinvent Itself

Textile Art Celebrates the Minuscule Beauty To Discover in the Natural World

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. She wrote and illustrated an instructional art book about how to draw cartoons titled 'Cartooning Made Easy: Circle, Triangle, Square' that was published by Walter Foster in 2022.
Read all posts from Margherita Cole
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Anna Sokolova
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Dimitra Milan
Nitika Ale
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

10 Pegboard Ideas To Help You Organize Every Part of Your Home
Watch a Japanese Artisan Transform a Block of Wood Into a Traditional Japanese Noh Mask
Learn How To Turn Summer Flowers Into Pressed Art in This Online Class
Artist Explores the Concept of Dual Identities in Series of Textile Portraits
‘Sheep to Shawl’ Competition Has Teams of 5 Artisans Shear Sheep and Turn Wool Into Shawls in 3 Hours
Beautiful Botanicals Are Preserved as Meticulously Arranged Flower Press Art

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Adorable Needle Felted Pup Portraits Burst From Picture Frames Into Real Life
Learn the Essentials for Arranging Cut Flowers Into Beautiful Bouquets
25 Springtime Crafts That Will Make You Feel Creatively Renewed This Season
Pysanky: The Beautiful Tradition of Ukrainian Easter Eggs and How to Make Your Own
These Bespoke Globe Makers Spend Years Crafting the Perfect World for Their Clients
12 Quick and Easy Spring Crafts for the Whole Family To Get Creative

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.